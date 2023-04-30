Bruce Brown said it in the days leading up to Game 1 between the Nuggets and Suns.

“We all know he likes to go left and get to his (mid-range jump shot),” Brown said of his former teammate Kevin Durant.

Heading into this highly-anticipated second-round series, the Nuggets were well aware of how Durant and the Suns run their offense.

Phoenix has by far the highest percentage of points coming from the mid-range among playoff teams. In the Game 1, Denver was just fine letting the Suns do just that because at some point, the game became a simple math equation and one that was going to result in a big win for the Nuggets.

“Our coaches, they had a great game plan for us and we just came out and executed,” Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope said after the 125-107 rout.

But it was more than just allowing the Suns to shoot consistently from inside the 3-point line. They made it tough on Durant and Devin Booker, arguably the two best mid-range scorers in the NBA right now. Denver also grabbed 16 offensive rebounds, double what Phoenix had, leading to second and third chances on multiple possessions.

By the end of the game, it wasn’t too hard to figure out why Suns coach Monty Williams was waving the white flag with over five minutes left, pulling his starters with the Suns down double digits. Sometimes, it’s just as easy as three is greater than two.

“You look at the stat sheet, they got 100 shots up, we got 84,” Durant said. “They got 37 threes up, we got 23. They made 16, we made seven. It’s a make or miss league. If you just make more shots than your opponent, you’ve got a good shot to win a basketball game and that’s what they did.”

A big reason why the Nuggets were so successful defensively was because of their aggressiveness.

From the start, Denver made it clear it was not going to just let Durant and Booker walk into good looks from the mid-range. The Nuggets were pressuring the ball.

“One of the reasons that we did such a good job defending the mid-range is because we gave them attention at the level of the screen and just didn’t let them walk into their spots, made them have to work for it,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “We know they’re going to make tough shots. You've just gotta make it hard for them, give them different looks and I think we had some pretty good examples of that tonight.”

On the flip side, the Suns didn’t make things nearly tough enough on the Nuggets offense, who will continue to run the Jamal Murray-Nikola Jokic pick-and-roll until it stops working.

“I thought we gave them their shots,” Williams said. “I thought that they were just more physical, played with more force. Turnovers and offensive rebounds just destroyed us tonight.”

None of what happened on Saturday night was surprising, though, especially to those inside the arena.

“Hell no, they’re the No. 1 seed for a reason,” Durant said. “They’ve got a two-time MVP, they’ve got a deep team. No, I’m not surprised. We’ve got our work cut out for us.

“We’re looking forward to Game 2, though.”