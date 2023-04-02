Christian Braun and Peyton Watson stepped up on the defensive end Sunday and got to celebrate with a couple of big dunks and some late playing time in a 112-110 win over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday at Ball Arena.

“You never really know, especially, you know, with how little I’ve played this season,” Watson said after playing more than 20 minutes. “I was just ready for whatever, and I think my play dictated that I stay in the game longer.”

Braun, the 21st pick in last year’s draft, came up with a pair of steals, the second of which resulted in a fast-break dunk that put the Nuggets up seven early in the fourth. He finished with six points and five rebounds. He’s been in and out of the rotation throughout the season, while Watson is new to meaningful minutes.

Watson, selected with the 30th pick, blocked three shots to go with eight points and five rebounds.

“I’m glad I was able to make my mark on tonight’s game,” Watson said.

The Nuggets won his minutes by three points. And he was awarded the team’s defensive player of the game.

“You saw Peyton’s length and athleticism on full display,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.

Both rookies were on the court in the final minutes of a close game against the defending champions.

“I caught myself smiling late in that fourth quarter, because I looked to see who we have on the court. We have Christian and Peyton out there against guys that have won multiple championships,” Malone said. “What a great experience.”

Nuggets operating cautiously with Jokic

Malone made it clear that Nikola Jokic was not simply resting prior to Sunday’s game against the Warriors at Ball Arena.

It was the third consecutive game in which the two-time Most Valuable Player did not suit up because of tightness in his calf. And the Nuggets don’t plan to put him back on the court until he’s feeling 100 percent.

“This is not us resting him. There is really an injury there,” Malone said. “It’s just us being smart about it. The type of injury he has, the worst-case scenario is he plays and it creates a much bigger issue where he’s out for an extended period of time.”

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The Nuggets coach said Jokic first experienced the calf discomfort during recent games against the Bucks and 76ers. He hasn’t played since putting up a 25-point triple double against Philadelphia on Monday. The Nuggets still have roughly two weeks before their first-round playoff series begins.

“Having that week between the end of the regular season and the beginning of the playoffs, I think, allows this to be something where I’m not concerned that this will go into the playoffs," Malone said. "But with five games to go, I think we’re just being really, really smart, cautious and trying to protect him as much as possible.”

Green starts in Jokic’s place

The Nuggets have used a different starting lineups in each of the last three games Jokic has missed.

Thomas Bryant got the first start against New Orleans. DeAndre Jordan got a try against the Suns. Sunday, it was Jeff Green alongside the regular starters. While Bryant and Jordan are more traditional bigs, Green gives the Nuggets a starting lineup that could switch every screen regardless of who’s involved.

They also used a smaller lineup off the bench with Vlatko Cancar serving as the center of the second unit. Neither Bryant nor Jordan played against Golden State. It’s a lineup Nuggets fans might see in the playoffs, especially against a team like the Warriors.

NUGGETS 112, WARRIORS 110

What happened: The Warriors used four 3-pointers and Denver’s 0-for-8 mark from deep to take a 10-point lead after the first quarter. Golden State extended the advantage to as many as 15 in the second, but the Nuggets trimmed the deficit to 61-58 at halftime. The Nuggets regained the lead on Michael Porter Jr.’s put-back dunk in the middle of the third. Denver increased the lead to five and took a two-point advantage to the fourth quarter. Jamal Murray got hot in the fourth and helped Denver go up 11 midway through the quarter. Golden State got within two points in the final 30 seconds and had a couple of looks at a game-winning 3, but Murray swatted the final attempt to secure the win. Now, the Nuggets need just one more win or one Grizzlies loss to secure the top seed in the Western Conference.

What went right: Michael Porter Jr. made the Warriors pay for guarding him with smaller defenders. Whether it was Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole or Gary Payton II, Porter had little problem getting his shot off over their contests. He finished with 29 points on 10 of 17 shooting. He also grabbed 11 rebounds to record a double-double.

What went wrong: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was still dealing with a non-COVID illness, while Jamal Murray looked to reaggravate a jammed finger. Both returned to the court, though Caldwell-Pope played just 21 minutes, well below his season average.

Highlight of the night: Jamal Murray missed a go-ahead 3 early in the third quarter, but the Nuggets point guard chased down his own rebound and brought the ball back out to the 3-point line. When Warriors center Kevon Looney followed the Nuggets guard out to the perimeter, Murray threaded a pass through traffic to Aaron Gordon, who rose up for the tying dunk, forcing a Golden State timeout. Christian Braun followed with a poster dunk over Klay Thompson later in the quarter.

Up next: The Nuggets embark on their final road trip of the regular season, which starts Tuesday in Houston.