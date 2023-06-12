With the Nuggets trailing late in the third quarter in a somewhat sluggish game, it was time for some razzle-dazzle from forward Michael Porter Jr.

Porter scooped up a loose ball and dribbled between his legs. Then he dropped in a layup that allowed the Nuggets to tie the Miami Heat 64-64 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night at Ball Arena.

“(That) was an amazing play,’’ said Denver coach Michael Malone.

It helped the Nuggets go on to a 94-89 win to claim the first championship in the 56-year history of the franchise. That’s nine years in the ABA and 47 in the NBA.

Porter was a big factor as the Nuggets closed out the Finals, 4-1. That’s something that couldn’t be said much in the first four games of the series.

Entering Monday, Porter had averaged just 8.0 points in the series, less than half his regular-season average of 17.4, and had shot just 12 of 41 for 29.3 percent and 3 of 22 from three-point range for 13.6 percent.

But in Game 5, Porter shot 7 of 17 for 16 points, the second-highest total on the team after center Nikola Jokic’s 28. He added 13 rebounds, second after Jokic’s 16.

“Even (Monday), it wasn't my best shooting night, but I just kept playing hard,’’ Porter said. “That's all you can control is your effort. I could have scored zero points. I don't care, we won a championship.”

OK, so Porter continued to struggle from three-point range in Game 5, going 1 of 6. But with the score tied 66-66 late in the third quarter, he drilled a long three-pointer for a 69-66 Denver lead.

“That three that he hit, you could feel the whole arena, like wow, there is not a lid on the rim,’’ said Malone, whose Nuggets shot 5 of 28 from three-point range for 17.9 percent. “We can actually make shots tonight.”

It was quite a way for Porter to finish the season. He had missed last year’s playoffs after undergoing his third back surgery and playing in just nine games during the regular season.

It has been an injury-riddled career for Porter, who missed his entire rookie season of 2018-19 due to back issues. Entering this season, he had played in just 125 of 319 possible NBA games. He did get into 62 games in 2022-23, starting them all.

“I'm not even supposed to be here, to be honest with you,” Porter said. “After everything I've been through, I'm not really supposed to be a world champion. … I look back on everything, how hard I worked, and it just feels surreal.”

Malone has made a point of sticking with Porter, who turns 25 on June 29, even when he's having some tough times.

“Michael is a young player,’’ Malone said. “I did my radio show a week ago and one of the hosts said, 'A lot of people in Denver are wondering if you're going to make a change to your starting lineup.' After a win, mind you. I said, ‘No, of course not. Michael Porter is our starting small forward, and he's a big part of our future.' … He's only going to be better off for going through this experience.”

Porter did have two impressive rebounding games in the Finals. He also grabbed 13 boards in Game 1 and for the series averaged 8.4 rebounds, well above his regular-season number of 5.5.

That helped make up for his shooting struggles.

“My jumper was broke all series,’’ Porter said. “I don’t think I played that good all series. I don’t know what’s going on with my shot. I really don’t care. I’ll fix it in the offseason. It was good to get a couple of shots this clincher.”

Porter’s most impressive moment Monday came late in the third quarter. Jokic knocked the ball loose from Heat guard Gabe Vincent and Porter scooped it up around the opposite foul line. He dribbled down the court, put the ball between his legs as he approached the basket and made a layup over Miami forward Caleb Martin.

“It’s just a stick-to-itiveness, staying with it, not feeling sorry for yourself,'' Malone said when asked about the play. "I hate people that feel sorry for themselves and Michael didn't."

Porter sure didn’t. And after the game he had a big smile on his face and a big bottle of champagne in his hand.