Nuggets grades from Game 1 at Ball Arena:

Offense

Someday media will stop embarrassing the industry. NBA media made sure this is not that day. To recap: Nikola Jokic was not named MVP. Did voters watch this season? Joker had a triple-double (23 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists) with 6:05 left in the third. He has six triple-doubles in 12 postseason games. Joker scribbled a masterpiece. Crown the man. Crown the man!

Grade: A

Defense

Keep an eye on the bench battle: The Lakers’ bench was a net positive, the Nuggets’ bench a net negative. Led by 17 points from former Gonzaga star Rui Hachimura, the Lakers’ reserves all had a positive plus-minus. The Nuggets don’t need big scoring from the bench. But they need the bench to guard, and the bench did not guard in Game 1. That’s a worry.

Grade: D

Coaching

Credit Darvin Ham, who shuffled Hachimura onto Jokic duty, allowing Anthony Davis to play the Justin Simmons rover role on defense. Michael Malone must adjust. Michael Porter Jr. was a game-high plus-25 and needs more than 35 minutes. It helped that LeBron James made two knucklehead plays in the final 2 minutes — a rushed 3-pointer and a bad turnover. He looked tired.

Grade: B

Overall

Proof that scouting is an inexact science — and even the pros are guessing: Jokic was a second-round draft pick, Anthony Davis (40 points) had only a Cleveland State offer as a high school junior, and Austin Reaves (23 points) went undrafted. Dream big, kids. LeBron and Company benefited from a misfit Grizzlies squad and a washed Warriors outfit. Nuggets in five.

Grade: B

— Paul Klee, The Denver Gazette