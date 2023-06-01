Denver Nuggets' grades from a 104-93 Game 1 win in the NBA Finals over the Miami Heat at Ball Arena.

Offense

Nikola Jokic attempted only three shots in the first half and the Nuggets led by 17 points at the break. Quality scoring depth outside their all-world center is exactly why Denver is in position to win its first NBA championship in history. Miami’s aggression defending Jokic opened the door early for a strong night from Aaron Gordon; scoring 16 points on 70% shooting from the floor. Jamal Murray contributed 26 points. Jokic led the team in scoring with a triple double (27 points, 14 assists, 10 rebounds). A complete team effort.

Grade: A+

Defense

Denver’s defense froze the Heat and star guard Jimmy Butler. Miami closed the night making 39-of-96 shots for an anemic 40% shooting. Butler needed 14 shots attempts for just 13 points. Sure, the Heat missed plenty of wide-open attempts, but the Nuggets played swarming team defense for most of the night. Michael Porter Jr. swatted two Miami shots. Gordon and Jokic each recorded a block. The Heat made a late push to cut their deficit to single digits late in the fourth quarter. It was too little and too late.

Grade: A-

Coaching

Michael Malone met the moment with a coaching masterclass to open the NBA Finals. Miami decided to take away Jokic shooting opportunities in the first half? That’s fine. Move the chess pieces, find the open man and bury your opponent. That’s exactly what the Nuggets did to take a 1-0 series lead. Malone is unapologetic in calling Miami the greatest test his team has faced all season. I’m not sure that’s true on paper. But it’s clear that players have bought into his message.

Grade: A

Overall

The Nuggets could not have scripted a better start to this series. Denver was in complete control from tip-off to the final buzzer. A sellout Ball Arena crowd kept the energy high even with little fight-back from the opposing team. National television pundits holding out on the Nuggets bandwagon are running out of excuses to pick against Denver. Game 1 domination will force them to nitpick a different narrative in trying to deny this team an NBA championship.

Grade: A