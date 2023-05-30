Get ready to dish out some serious cash for a ticket to the NBA Finals.

The Denver Nuggets are set to host Games 1-2 at Ball Arena on Thursday and Sunday. The Miami Heat will host Games 3-4 inside the Kaseya Center on June 7-9. Here’s a breakdown of what fans can expect to pay for a seat — upper level, lower level and courtside — in the NBA Finals.

The lowest listed prices, updated as of Tuesday afternoon, are sourced from Ticketmaster and do not include additional fees.

GAME 1 (BALL ARENA)

Upper level: $642

Lower level: $1,355

Courtside: $5,800

GAME 2 (BALL ARENA)

Upper level: $650

Lower level: $1,152

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Courtside: $5,990

GAME 3 (KASEYA CENTER)

Upper level: $425

Lower level: $992

Courtside: $36,210*

GAME 4 (KASEYA CENTER)

Upper level: $548

Lower level: $1,094

Courtside: $36,210*

*Kaseya Center has a more limited number of courtside seats available in comparison Ball Arena.