Get ready to dish out some serious cash for a ticket to the NBA Finals.
The Denver Nuggets are set to host Games 1-2 at Ball Arena on Thursday and Sunday. The Miami Heat will host Games 3-4 inside the Kaseya Center on June 7-9. Here’s a breakdown of what fans can expect to pay for a seat — upper level, lower level and courtside — in the NBA Finals.
The lowest listed prices, updated as of Tuesday afternoon, are sourced from Ticketmaster and do not include additional fees.
GAME 1 (BALL ARENA)
Upper level: $642
Lower level: $1,355
Courtside: $5,800
GAME 2 (BALL ARENA)
Upper level: $650
Lower level: $1,152
Courtside: $5,990
GAME 3 (KASEYA CENTER)
Upper level: $425
Lower level: $992
Courtside: $36,210*
GAME 4 (KASEYA CENTER)
Upper level: $548
Lower level: $1,094
Courtside: $36,210*