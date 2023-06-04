The Nuggets are no longer perfect at home this postseason after Miami stole home-court advantage with a 111-108 win in Sunday’s Game 2.

Here are three takeaways from Ball Arena:

1. The Nuggets had plenty of chances to take a 2-0 lead but couldn’t provide Nikola Jokic, who led all scorers with 41 points, enough help. Jamal Murray scored eight late points to make it close but missed a game-tying shot at the buzzer. It wasn’t a bad look, but the Nuggets could’ve gotten a better one with a timeout.

2. The Heat made a few tough 3s, but too many of Miami’s 3-pointers came off lapses in focus or communication from the Nuggets’ defense. The Heat made 17 of 35 from deep, too many of which were wide open. They outscored the Nuggets (11-28) by 18 points on 3-pointers.

3. Denver’s bench did its job in the first half. When Jokic checked out after playing the entire first quarter, the Nuggets trailed by three. Led by the effort of Bruce Brown, Christian Braun and Jeff Green, Jokic returned to an 11-point lead five minutes into the second quarter. The second half didn’t go as well, as Jokic led the Nuggets to an eight-point advantage after three quarters. He had to return 72 seconds into the fourth after the Heat cut Denver’s lead to two.

HEAT 111, NUGGETS 108

WHAT HAPPENED: For the first time since late March and the first time all postseason, the Nuggets have lost a game at Ball Arena.

STAR OF THE NIGHT: It was a complete team victory for Miami, so this goes to coach Erik Spo-elstra, who made all the right moves on Sunday night. It started with inserting Kevin Love into the starting lineup. Even though the veteran power forward didn’t play in the fourth quarter, his presence was much-needed and it showed with his plus-18 in 22 minutes. Gabe Vincent led the way with 23 points for the Heat. Nikola Jokic had a game-high 41 points.

OFF THE BENCH: The Nuggets’ bench owned the first half, with Bruce Brown, Christian Braun and Jeff Green providing their best performance of the playoffs. But it was the Miami bench players that stole the show late. Duncan Robinson scored 10 points in the first few minutes of the fourth quarter to wrestle the lead back.

UP NEXT: The series now shifts to South Beach all tied up at one game apiece. The Heat have been good on their home floor for most of the postseason, but have lost their last two games at Kaseya Center. Game 3 is set to tip off at 6:30 p.m. MT on Wednesday night. It will be broad-cast on ABC.

-- Tyler King, The Denver Gazette