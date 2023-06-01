Game 1 of the NBA Finals tips off at 6:30 p.m. at Ball Arena in Denver tonight.

It's a historic night for the Nuggets who will make their first trip to the NBA championship after last month's sweep of the Lakers in the Western Conference finals. You can read more Denver's road to the finals here.

HALFTIME: NUGGETS 59, HEAT 42

The Nuggets didn't show much rust from their 10 days off as Denver raced to a 17-point lead at halftime over the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Jamal Murray leads the Nuggets with 18 points while Aaron Gordon dominated inside for 14 points. Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter, Jr. both have 10 points.

Follow the action: Get play-by-play updates from Nuggets reporter Vinny Benedetto via Twitter tonight. (You can also watch on ABC, listen in at Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM) and stream on ESPN+.)

