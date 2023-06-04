Game 2 of the NBA Finals tips off at 6 p.m. at Ball Arena in Denver tonight.

Miami is looking to bounce back after a 104-93 loss in Game 1. The Nuggets are undefeated in the playoffs at Ball Arena, and are just three wins away from their first NBA championship.

Follow the action: Get play-by-play updates from Nuggets reporter Vinny Benedetto via Twitter tonight. (You can also watch on ABC, listen in at Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM) and stream on ESPN+.)

Here's what you might have missed since Game 1: