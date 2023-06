Game 3 of the NBA Finals moves to Miami tonight as the Nuggets take on the Heat at the Kaseya Center at 6:30 p.m.

The Nuggets are now tied 1-1 in the series with the Heat after Miami took Game 2 Sunday night at Ball Arena.

Follow the action: Get play-by-play updates from Nuggets reporter Vinny Benedetto via Twitter tonight. (You can also watch on ABC and stream on ESPN+ or YouTube TV.)

Here's what you might have missed since Game 2: