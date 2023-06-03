The Nuggets finally have done enough to get legendary coach Doug Moe to tune in.

Moe, Denver’s all-time winningest coach during a 1980-90 tenure, said he didn’t watch a single Nuggets game on television at his San Antonio home during the regular season and in the first round of the playoffs against Minnesota. But he has clicked on their last six playoff games, including Thursday’s 104-93 win over Miami in Game 1 of the NBA Finals at Ball Arena.

Wait a minute. So what has Moe instead been doing with his time?

“I’m 84 and I’ve got to keep busy,’’ Moe said in a phone interview. “I’m into fantasy football, fantasy baseball. I can’t be messing with watching basketball games. Come on. At my age, you've got to have things to stimulate you and that’s fantasy football and fantasy baseball.”

Moe said he did follow the Nuggets throughout the regular season and into the playoffs by checking box scores and news on the computer. And after they took a 3-2 lead over Phoenix in a Western Conference semifinal, he finally decided to catch a game.

So that meant devoting a bit less time to the several fantasy baseball teams he runs along with sons Doug Jr. and David. The teams are all named Moe and Moe.

“I’ve seen the last six games,’’ said Moe, who went 432-357 during his Denver tenure. “I saw the Phoenix game, the last one, and the four Lakers games (in a 4-0 sweep in the Western Conference finals) and (Game 1). I’ve seen them at their best and they’re near perfect just about every game. I mean, it’s been amazing. I don’t know if they can play much better.”

The Nuggets are 6-0 when Moe and his wife Jane have tuned in during the playoffs.

“I am kind of a frontrunner, and I joined the bandwagon, and my wife wanted to watch,’’ Moe said. “So she kept on me, and we ended up watching the whole Phoenix game. That’s when it started.’’

Moe has seen enough to know that the Nuggets are a special team. They are in the Finals for the first time in their NBA history after having made three Western Conference finals appearances in their first 46 seasons. One appearance was led by Moe, with Denver losing 4-1 in 1985 to the eventual champion Lakers.

“By far it is (the best team in Nuggets history),’’ Moe said. “They’re very talented and they’ve got great mental toughness.”

What about star center Nikola Jokic?

“He’s perfect,’’ Moe said. “He just seems to get better and better. Besides his height and his shooting ability and all the other things, he’s got unbelievable court awareness and that kind of trumps everything.”

Moe did make note of one Nuggets weakness.

“The one thing they don’t have is a stiff,’’ Moe said. “They don’t have a (Bill) Hanzlik out there. I haven’t seen any stiffs out there. That’s the only negative.’’

Moe was notable for calling Hanzlik, a scrappy 6-foot-7 Denver forward from 1982-90, and some other players stiffs. That's seemingly a term of endearment for players who work hard to overcome having limited skills, although Moe said for an exact definition Hanzlik needed to be asked.

“Maybe because I was not fast, I couldn’t jump and I argued with him,’’ Hanzlik said of why he was regarded by Moe as a stiff.

Hanzlik, who also coached the Nuggets in 1997-98 and is an Altitude Sports broadcaster doing pre and postgame shows during the Finals, keeps in touch regularly with Moe.

“When I talk to him, he sounds like the same old Doug,’’ Hanzlik said. “He’s like, ‘Quit bothering me. I've got a lot to do in my La-Z-Boy recliner.”’

Hanzlik hasn’t seen Moe recently. That’s because the former coach said he hasn’t been to Nuggets game in Denver since Oct. 21, 2017, when he and some other legends were honored 50 years after the franchise first began play in the ABA in 1967. He said his last visit to Denver was a few years after that for a fantasy sports draft.

There’s a reason Moe hasn’t recently been in Denver and won’t be attending any Finals games at Ball Arena.

“I’ve got a problem with altitude sickness,’’ said Moe, who said he last saw the Nuggets play in a game at San Antonio in the 2021-22 season. “I would have been up there this year but the last time I was up there, I had a big problem. I just get weak. I can’t stand up. Dehydrated. Not so good.”

Moe also had a health scare in December when his wife said he had a “freak fall” and he broke his back. Moe had surgery that turned out well.

“They put some screws in there,’’ Moe said. “The surgery was great. I was in hospital rehab for a few days and I had to go to a rehab place for a week and then I was home. Everything’s great. I’m doing good.”

Just ask his wife, who will celebrate with her husband their 62nd wedding anniversary June 24.

“He’s doing fine,’’ said Jane Moe. “He’s back to his old normal stubborn self. He goes to lunch almost every day with both our sons and they discuss whatever’s going on in life, like fantasy football and baseball.”

Yes, that is discussed plenty. Moe has been playing fantasy football since the 1970s and fantasy baseball for much of this century.

“When he would go on the road, like most coaches, he would bring a briefcase,’’ Hanzlik said. “Inside the briefcase there was the NBA guide so he could figure out when all the games were played. But there were no plays, nothing else basketball related in there. The other things in there were fantasy football, fantasy baseball things.”

Moe said he’s won several championships in both fantasy football and baseball and his teams recently have done well. He currently has five teams active in fantasy baseball.

“Two of them are in second place, one is in good shape, competitive, and then I got two stiffs,’’ he said.

Moe traveled to Las Vegas in March for a fantasy baseball draft. He had no issues there due to the altitude of 2,000 feet being considerably less than Denver’s 5,280.

Moe said it takes a lot of time to stay on top of his fantasy baseball teams, but he is planning to watch all remaining games in the Finals. He has great respect for head coach Michael Malone, who has gone 367-270 in eight Denver seasons.

Moe is recognized by a “432” banner that hangs in Ball Arena. He figures one day there will be a certain banner alongside it.

“Let me tell you,’’ Moe said. “Malone’s going to finish with a heck of a lot more wins than 432.”