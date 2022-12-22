DENVER - Michael Porter Jr. sounded pretty certain his heel is healed despite his “questionable” tag for Friday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
“Yeah, I’m playing tomorrow,” Porter said after Thursday’s practice.
The Nuggets small forward hasn’t played since the Nov. 22 game against the Pistons. He said pain in his left foot first surfaced two days prior, against the Mavericks.
Christian Braun continues to come up big when called upon for Denver Nuggets; big win over Grizzlies sets new standard
“I felt it, but it was playable. Then, I played in that Detroit game, and after that it just got a lot worse,” Porter said.
“I just had to let it heal for a while.”
Tuesday’s win over the Grizzlies, which moved the Nuggets into first place in the Western Conference, was the 13th game Porter missed with what was first labeled a heel contusion and later a heel strain. Nuggets coach Michael Malone, who spoke before Porter, was less certain the streak wouldn’t stretch to 14.
Malone originally declared Porter as doubtful, but the injury report released later in the afternoon saw him upgraded to questionable. The coach did say Porter was moving better and looking more comfortable, but Friday morning’s shootaround would play a big part in the final decision. Whether the return comes Friday or Sunday or later, it sounds like Malone plans to work Porter back up to the 29.1 minutes per game and starting small forward role he occupied to start the season.
“While we have guys on minutes restrictions, a lot of times we worked them in off the bench,” Malone said. “It’s hard to have a minutes restriction and be a starter, because now your minutes are just so far apart. That’s hard to do.”
Porter, again, seemed more certain.
“I don’t think there’s any restrictions,” he said. “I feel pretty good.”
After posting 18 points and 8 rebounds against Detroit, Porter increased his season averages to 16.4 points and 6 rebounds. Despite going 4 for 21 from 3-point range in the four games before his absence started, Porter will return to the court with a 42.7 percentage from 3-point range. That shooting will be helpful, especially on the nights teams decide to double team Nikola Jokic and take their chances elsewhere, but Porter’s play on the other end is what really had Malone excited about his start to the season.
In the 465 minutes Porter has played this season, the Nuggets have a 118.5 offensive rating, which is 2.5 points per 100 possessions better than the team’s offensive rating in the 981 minutes he has missed. Opposing teams have a worse offensive rating by 2.6 points in Porter’s minutes so far this season.
“This is by far Michael Porter’s best defensive season,” Malone said.
“Michael Porter was defending at a high level. Michael Porter was getting on the floor for loose balls. He was running guys off. He was playing with so much energy, effort and discipline on that end, so, yes, he’s 6-foot-10 with a seven-plus wingspan, but also the energy and effort and commitment were there.”
Defense might be second only to health on Porter’s list of least favorite narratives, but he’s previously mentioned their connection. He believes his back issues and playing through discomfort limited his effectiveness as a defender at times during his few free seasons with the Nuggets. Experience helps, too.
“I guess just play hard. I mean, one day my defense is bad, according to everybody, the next day they’re saying it’s good. So, I really just try to play hard and keep getting better on that end of the ball,” Porter said.
“The longer you’re in the league, you figure out how to defend certain guys and what you can use with your physical tools to play better defense. I think that just comes with time.”
Porter clarified that the heel issue was not related to his back, which has already been operated on three times. That paired with the patient, long-term approach the team has operated with helps with the certainty.
“I’m in a good spot to just pick up right where I left off,” Porter said.
“If it’s not related to my back, then I’m not too worried about anything else.”
Injury report
Like Porter, Jamal Murray is officially listed as questionable. Murray missed the game against Memphis after playing through knee soreness the prior game. The team is calling it left knee injury management on the league’s injury report.
“Just trying to be really smart and prudent with Jamal and that injury,” Malone said.
Jeff Green is probable with lower back pain.
What’s next
The Nuggets (19-11) host Portland (17-15) in a battle of the top two teams in the Northwest Division at 7 p.m. Friday on Altitude.