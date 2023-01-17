Whenever the two-man game requires a third party, Michael Porter Jr. plans on being ready.
When Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic ran their lethal two-man game on the final possession of Sunday’s win over the Magic, Porter was open in the corner, hands ready to catch and shoot.
“(Franz) Wagner was on me, and I didn’t see Mike in the corner,” Jokic said after hitting the game-winning step-back 3-pointer with 0.2 seconds left.
Porter didn't mind that Jokic missed him. At the morning shootaround before Tuesday’s game against Portland, Porter said he told Jokic he’s supposed to take those shots. That wasn’t the only thing he told Jokic.
“I just told him if he wasn’t going to hit it, I would’ve hit it for him,” Porter said.
After making just 10 of 34 attempts from 3 in the five games before Sunday, Porter bounced back, making 4 of 8 against the Magic. While he said the heel injury that forced him to miss 13 games earlier this season continues to heal, he said the maintenance has prevented him from getting in the gym on off days, a potential reason for the uncharacteristic shooting stretch.
“Those in-between days are really when you get to work on your touch and your shot,” Porter said. “I haven’t been able to do that, because I’ve been trying to recover for the next game with my foot injury. I think that plays a part, too. I’ve got to get back in the gym on off days.”
While he didn’t get to take the big shot Sunday, he got a taste of crunch time the game before. With the Nuggets leading by eight with a couple of minutes left, the Clippers started sending a second defender to force the ball out of Murray’s hand. Murray looked to Porter, and Denver’s starting small forward drove and hit a fadeaway jumper, making it a 10-point game. After the Clippers answered with a 3, Porter drove to the basket once again. He missed his original attempt but grabbed the offensive rebound and drew a foul, hitting both free throws.
For as much as Porter enjoyed that late-game sequence, he understands that his role is not to be that guy every night.
“With as many good players as we have, it’s going to take a degree of sacrifice from a lot of us,” Porter said. “So I’m perfectly fine with playing my role and whatever’s best for the team. I’m just trying to get my points in the flow of the game, not force too much. That’s the goal.”
NUGGETS 122, TRAIL BLAZERS 113
What happened: The Nuggets continued their roll even with coach Michael Malone watching from home on a night when defense was in short supply early at Ball Arena.
The Nuggets needed to score 34 points in the first quarter to take a three-point lead to the second. A 39-point second quarter only resulted in a 73-67 Nuggets lead at halftime.
Portland’s Damian Lillard scored 30 of his 44 points in the first half, while Nikola Jokic (21), Michael Porter Jr. (13) and Jamal Murray (11) carried the Nuggets offense. Jokic made all eight of his first-half shots, while Porter started the second half 5 for 5.
Porter kept it going into the third and gave the Nuggets a 13-point lead late in the third with his fourth 3-pointer of the night, and Denver led by 12 to start the fourth quarter. The Nuggets maintained their double-digit lead midway through the fourth and held on for their seventh win in a row and 14th straight at Ball Arena.
Jokic completed his triple-double late in the third and finished with 36 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. He made all but one of his 14 shots from the field and 9-10 at the line. Porter and Murray added 23 and 17 points, respectively, Lillard finished the night with a game-high 42 points.
What went right: Denver’s starters recorded 28 assists against six turnovers. Jokic was responsible for four of those turnovers, and Gordon, who finished with eight assists, registered the other two. Jamal Murray finished with seven assists without a turnover.
What went wrong: The 3-point line helped Portland keep it close early. Behind Lillard’s lead, the Trail Blazers made 11 of 25 attempts from deep in the first half (44%). The second half was better, as Portland finished the night 13 for 40 (32.5%). Lillard finished 6 for 12 from 3.
Highlight of the night: One of Aaron Gordon’s eight assists allowed Bruce Brown to show off his bunnies early in the fourth quarter. Gordon threaded a bounce pass to a cutting Brown on a give-and-go. Brown caught it cleanly and put down a two-handed dunk after the Trail Blazers closed within seven.
On deck: The Nuggets will play the second night of a back-to-back Wednesday against Minnesota, as long as the Timberwolves can make it to town.