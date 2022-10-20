SALT LAKE CITY – There weren’t many bright spots for the Nuggets, but Aaron Gordon’s play served as something of a silver lining.
Moving back to his preferred power-forward position, Gordon finished Denver’s loss to Utah on Wednesday as the game’s second-leading scorer. Gordon made 10 of his 17 shots from the field and both of his free throws for 22 points, just five fewer than Nikola Jokic, to go with 10 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. Four of the rebounds came on the offensive glass, and two of Gordon’s misses came from the 3-point territory.
“Aggressive AG is always the best AG. He attacked the basket. He helped rebound the ball for us,” Jokic said postgame.
“He had a good night.”
Gordon got the night started with a steal and slam in transition. All of his makes came inside the restricted area, six of which were dunks.
“We have some players that can run, especially AG in transition,” Jokic said.
3-point disparity
The Jazz outscored the Nuggets by 33 points from 3-point range in a game Utah won by 21 points.
The Nuggets only attempted 22 shots from 3-point range, making five. Michael Porter Jr. went 2 of 4 from deep, while Jokic (1-3), Bones Hyland (1-4) and Jamal Murray (1-4) accounted for the other makes.
“If you’re open and it’s a good shot, I think we need to shoot it,” Jokic said.
The Jazz made 16 on 38 attempts led by Rudy Gay’s 4-for-6 mark. Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk, Mike Conley and Malik Beasley also made multiple 3s for the Jazz in their season-opening win.
Former Nuggets start new chapters
Monte Morris and Will Barton III started their Wizards careers with a win Wednesday.
Morris started the game and posted seven points, six rebounds and six assists and two steals, while Barton hit 2 of 3 from 3-point range and led the Wizards’ second unit with 14 points.
Bryn Forbes and Austin Rivers both came off the bench for the Timberwolves but did not score.
After recently signing with Dallas, Facundo Campazzo did not appear for the Mavericks in their opener.
JaMychal Green, who will face his former team Friday, helped the Warriors open the season with a win over the Lakers by posting eight points and seven rebounds.