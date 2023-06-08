MIAMI — While Denver inches closer to back-to-back parades for the Stanley Cup-winning Avalanche and perhaps the NBA-champion Nuggets, South Florida's staking a claim as the sports spot to be.

Games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final are in Florida this weekend, hosted on staggered nights by the Miami Heat and Florida Panthers. That follows Florida Atlantic's Cinderella run to the NCAA Tournament's Final Four and an Elite Eight run from the University of Miami.

Did we mention soccer all-timer Lionel Messi said Wednesday he's joining Inter Miami of MLS?

"Obviously, he is one of the greatest players to play that beautiful game," soccer super-fan and Heat star Jimmy Butler said Thursday ahead of Game 4 between the Nuggets and Heat on Friday.

Butler had Brazil's Neymar in his corner and seated courtside in the Heat's 109-94 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday. When the Messi news broke, on "Calle Ocho" in the glorious Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, a convenience store employee raced into the street to shout Messi's name for all comers to hear.

You could say Messi's kind of a big deal.

Mike McDaniel, the Smoky Hill graduate and coach of the Miami Dolphins, has his work cut out to keep up with the South Florida sports charge. A closet Nuggets fan, at least while coaching here, McDaniel attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Butler said he plans to link up with Messi, who already owns a fancy-schmancy Miami condo.

"I'm excited for the city of Miami in so many different ways — obviously us being in the Finals and having an opportunity to do something special," Butler said. "Now that (Messi) is here, I think all the football (and) soccer fans from all over the world are going to come here and get an opportunity to watch him compete. I'm glad he is here."

Gordon loves to dunk

Some players feel that playing in the dunker’s spot diminishes their ability.

Aaron Gordon goes the other. The Nuggets’ starting power forward often occupies the space along the baseline between the edge of the lane and the corner of the court, while Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic operate their lethal two-man game.

“I do what I love to do. That's what's so great about it,” Gordon said when asked what he feels his offensive role is when Murray and Jokic play off one another. “I get to play the dunker. So I work the baseline, catch alley-oops and drop-off passes and get to bang out. It's awesome.”

Gordon’s third bucket in Game 3 came when Jokic drove from the left side of the court and lobbed a pass to the other side of the rim. Gordon was there to finish the alley-oop early in the third quarter. A couple of minutes later, Murray used a Jokic screen to get to the baseline on the left side of the court. When the defense collapsed, Murray dropped a bounce pass into the middle of the lane. Gordon collected and went up for a dunk, or “bang out” in his parlance.

It's still the two-man game, but Gordon’s ability to put pressure on the rim gets a third guy involved.

Braun makes himself heard

The scream made its way all the way to basketball’s biggest stage.

Christian Braun has been ending big plays with a ferocious yell long enough for Kansas Jayhawks fans to make a compilation video of his customary celebration. After Braun tipped a pass and finished the sequence with a strong one-handed slam in the second half of Game 3, the scream made its NBA Finals debut.

“I've been doing it since high school,” Braun said. “I don't even mean to, to be honest with you. It just kind of comes out. I can't really control it.”

Green not going to host celebration

Jeff Green’s hosting duties are done for the season.

After inviting the squad over to his Miami-area home for dinner ahead of Game 3, Green was asked if another dinner might take place if the Nuggets are able to win two more games and secure the franchise’s first championship.

“If we're celebrating that, no,” Green said. “My house would be destroyed.”

Good plan. Jokic did say it was a beautiful house.