The adjustment the Lakers made late in Game 1 is nothing new to the Nuggets.

“Much is being made of them putting Rui Hachimura on Nikola Jokic like we’ve never seen that before,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Wednesday afternoon.

After Nikola Jokic cruised to 31 points on 15 shots through three quarters, the Lakers made the first significant adjustment of the series. Hachimura was dispatched to guard Jokic, leaving Anthony Davis, who started the game on Jokic, to roam around the rim and keep tabs on Aaron Gordon. Malone said the Jazz did something similar when Rudy Gobert was in Utah. With Gobert in Minnesota this season, the Timberwolves did the same in the first round of the playoffs this season. The 76ers also tried the tactic with P.J. Tucker shifting over to Jokic, which allowed Joel Embiid, another long shot-blocker, to hover around the paint.

“We’ve seen everything there is to see on how teams will try to guard Nikola,” Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. said.

“It might’ve surprised us a little bit late in that second half, but looking at the film, I don’t think that will be an issue for us. … We know how to counter that. When they put AD off ball, and AD’s roaming a little bit, it opens up some stuff on the back side. So, we just got to execute.”

That shift helped the Lakers close within three in the final minutes after the Nuggets led by as many as 21 points. Unsurprisingly, Malone seemed more concerned with a defensive effort that allowed the Lakers to score 72 of their 126 points after halftime while shooting 66.7% from the field. More stops for the Nuggets mean more transition opportunities and less time for the Lakers to set their half-court defense. The Nuggets scored just two of their 19 fastbreak points after halftime.

“We didn’t defend anyone in that second half, which allowed them to set their half-court defense,” Malone said. “They are a very good half-court defensive team.”

The Nuggets coach vowed to have an adjustment of his own when it came to LeBron James’ ability to attack Jamal Murray after the Nuggets switched on screens but didn’t want to get into specifics.

“If we decide to show on LeBron’s pick and rolls or we decide to use other coverages, we just have to be a lot more on point,” Malone said.

Brown invites defensive pressure

Jarred Vanderbilt paid the price for guarding Bruce Brown like he was still in Brooklyn.

With the Nets, Brown was used less as a ball handler and more of a small-ball forward. Vanderbilt seemed to think he could pressure Brown into a turnover late in the third quarter. The Lakers wing picked up Brown in the backcourt. Brown used a behind-the-back dribble to cross half court, got some separation with a hesitation move and used the space to throw down a one-handed dunk through a crowd.

“They were trying to switch it up a little bit, going under ball screens, picking me up full (court),” Brown said. “But, I mean if they do that, then I think I’ll take full advantage.”

Malone remembered being impressed with Brown’s ability to create for himself and others even when he wasn’t being used in his current role during his time with the Nets.

“He was a guy that showed me that he was just as effective with the ball as without the ball,” Malone said. “He was great at generating drive-and-kick opportunities. He was great at generating opportunities at the rim for himself.”

Porter downplays defensive performance

Porter Jr. didn’t seem too impressed with his defensive performance after Game 1.

Of Porter’s 10 rebounds, seven came on the defensive end, and his defensive highpoints were a pair of blocks. The first came late in the second quarter when Austin Reaves tried to attack Porter’s closeout. Reaves initially got a step on Porter, but the Nuggets forward used his size and length to recover and block the floater from behind. The Nuggets ran off the stop and Porter was rewarded with a transition 3.

Early in the fourth quarter, Porter got his fingers to a Hachimura pull-up jumper. It served as another example of what Malone called Porter’s best defensive season to date.

“After the game I didn’t think ‘Oh, this is one of my best defensive games,’ but looking back at some of the plays, they definitely were some big plays,” Porter said.