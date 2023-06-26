The way Calvin Booth sees it, his rookie trio is really a quartet.

The fourth would be Collin Gillespie who signed a two-way contract last season but did not play after suffering a serious leg injury last summer. The Nuggets decided to keep him around the team even though it was unlikely he would contribute on the court during his first professional season.

“I know coach Malone values him, and I value him,” Booth said Monday. “He’s not up here, but … It’s hard to find true point guards. We feel like we have two of them in Jalen (Pickett) and Collin. I think that’s going to help maximize the window when we get these guys that you can’t get otherwise.”

Gillespie ramped up his activity late in the regular season and is a likely member of the team’s Summer League roster.

New champs reach out to draft picks

Each member of the Nuggets’ rookie class heard from a member of the franchise’s first championship squad after being drafted Thursday.

For Julian Strawther, it was Gillespie. The two became friends during the pre-draft process last season. The two reunited at Ball Arena on Monday.

Pickett heard from Thomas Bryant, who is also from Rochester, N.Y.

“He reached out to me and told me it was a great place, and everybody was good,” Pickett said Monday.

Hunter Tyson, the last of Denver’s three picks, heard from Jack White, who he met a few years ago while playing in the World University Games in Italy.

Pickett plays into popular comparison

The similarities between Pickett and former Nuggets guard Andre Miller extend beyond their style of play.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

When the rookies unveiled their jersey numbers for the upcoming season, Pickett picked the same number Miller wore in Denver, No. 24. Pickett wore No. 22 during his college career, which started at Siena and ended at Penn State. Zeke Nnaji wears 22 for the Nuggets.

“I think the back-down thing is kind of similar between me and him,” Pickett said Monday. “I actually seen somebody just sent me a picture of Andre Miller in 24. I think that’s also kind of funny.”

Miller and Pickett could work together next season, as Miller coaches the Nuggets’ G League affiliate, Grand Rapids Gold.

Strawther will wear No. 3. Tyson picked No. 4.

Rookies pay respect to Jokic

Each of the Nuggets' three rookies had something to say about Nikola Jokic.

“He’s the best player in the league and every time you turn on the TV, it’s like magic is happening,” Strawther said. “I feel like I’ve never seen him miss a shot, but at the same time, you know, he’s always playing the right way. I’m super excited to share the floor with him.”

Pickett, who averaged 6.6 assists per game for the Nittany Lions a year ago, pointed to Jokic’s playmaking ability.

“Just watching the way he passes the ball, how he sees the floor, like, I mean he tries to see the game, see the play before it even happens,” he said. “I feel like his passes are just super on time. It puts a lot of pressure on the defense for somebody to share the ball like that.”

Tyson talked about Jokic’s postseason run and pace of play.

“He was awesome to watch, especially throughout the playoffs this year,” the former Clemson standout said. “He sees the game a little bit differently than everyone he’s playing with or against. (He’s) very methodical and doesn’t get sped up.”