DENVER • Nikola Jokic didn’t think facing three familiar faces now with the Washington Wizards would be weird, but he’ll find out for sure on Wednesday.
Monte Morris, drafted by the Nuggets in 2017, will use the visiting locker room at Ball Arena for the first time, while Will Barton III is back there for the first time since joining the Nuggets during the 2014-15 season.
“I played with Will since I came here. I think he’s the player who I played (with) the most,” Jokic said after Tuesday’s practice at Ball Arena. “And Monte, I had a really good connection and chemistry with him on the floor.”
One of Calvin Booth’s first acts as general manager was trading Barton and Morris to Washington to play for Wes Unseld Jr., a former Nuggets assistant. With Jamal Murray returning from injury and Bones Hyland looking to build off a strong rookie season, there was a logjam for minutes at point guard, while Barton’s departure came after injuries plagued his final seasons with the Nuggets.
“Both of those guys deserve a lot of credit and gratitude for what they brought to this team,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “I’ve been here eight years, and I owe them a lot of gratitude, because they were a big part of our success on the court. They’re a big part of our culture here. We definitely miss them.”
Malone said he’s rooting for the Wizards to win the 80 games they aren’t playing the Nuggets. The Nuggets coach said he still trades notes with his former assistant on common opponents. Despite recent struggles — Washington comes to Denver losers of seven straight — Malone offered an endorsement of his former assistant.
“As good of a coach as he is, Wes is a better person. I mean that sincerely,” Malone said.
“He’s showing everybody in this league that he is more than capable of being a head coach for many, many years to come.”
Morris is questionable for Wednesday’s game with groin soreness. Bradley Beal (hamstring strain) and Kristaps Porzingis (back tightness) are also questionable. With Beal and Morris sidelined for Monday’s loss to the Nets, Barton posted 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
Jordan-Nnaji decision made on nightly basis
The important minutes not played by Jokic have been handled by either DeAndre Jordan or Zeke Nnaji, depending on the night.
Malone was asked what goes into that daily decision Tuesday. It starts with the opposing team. Do they have a more traditional back-up center, or do they play small ball? The 6-foot-11 Jordan gives the Nuggets’ bench unit a couple of extra inches and nearly six rebounds per game. Nnaji, a more capable perimeter player on both ends of the court, is a better bet against teams that go small with the second unit.
“When he does screen and roll, he provides that dynamic roller that I think we need. That opens up shots at the rim but also opens up the 3s behind it,” Malone said of Jordan. “Zeke, when he’s called upon, he gives us a little bit more defensive versatility because of his ability to switch onto guards and guard on the perimeter.”
With 6-foot-10 center Daniel Gafford getting Washington’s minutes at back-up center in recent games, Malone could again go either way.
“It’s also trying to find a rhythm and a unit that can go out there and play consistently well off of our bench,” Malone said.
Jokic’s high praise for Gordon
Aaron Gordon is on pace for a career season with the Nuggets.
Through 23 games, the versatile forward is averaging 16.7 points. If he can keep that up, it would finish as his second-best scoring season, only behind his 17.6 points per game with Orlando in 2017-18. His 38.5% mark from 3-point range is a few percentage points higher than his previous best, while his .7 steals and .7 blocks per game aren’t far off his previous bests, either.
“He doesn’t have a weak spot,” Jokic said. “He’s probably a top-five two-way player in the league right now. He’s somebody who is bringing a lot to our table.”
What's next
Denver Nuggets (16-10) vs. Washington Wizards (11-17), 7 p.m. Wednesday, Altitude, Ball Arena