Michael Malone had more pressing matters on his mind than a couple of franchise firsts.

When asked about his team’s opportunities to record the first sweep and first Finals appearance during his pregame media availability, the Nuggets coach said he didn’t have much energy to allocate to any achievements with LeBron James, Anthony Davis leading a desperate Lakers team with possible elimination on the line.

“I'm not worrying about all of that. That stuff will take care of itself. I'm worried about trying to defend the Lakers and LeBron and AD and Austin Reaves. I'm worried about our team getting off to a good start like we did in Game 3. I'm worried about our team not beating ourselves like we did in Game 3 -- 30 assists and only six turnovers,” Malone said. “Those are the things I'm worried about. All the other stuff will take care of itself at some point. But the task front of us is to go out there and win Game 4, and that's all we're worried about right now.”

It was a legitimate concern. James scored 21 points in the first quarter and led the Lakers to a six-point lead to start the second. James scored 10 more in the second quarter for the highest scoring half of his postseason career. The Lakers led by 15 at halftime behind James’s 31 points on 13 shots.

Flying under the radar

The NBA's conference finals were a shocking development for much of the basketball world.

The Nuggets racing to a 3-0 series over James and the Lakers stunned the national media. Prior to the series, one ESPN reporter admitted she had not watched Nikola Jokic, the two-time league MVP. Another ESPN reporter scoffed at the notion the Nuggets could even challenge the Lakers in the West finals.

"Denver?" he asked incredulously.

The East wasn't much different, the Miami Heat jumping to a 3-0 series lead over the heavily favored and higher-seeded Boston Celtics.

Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals is 6:30 pm Tuesday on TNT.

For the record and implying nothing, the Nuggets split the two-game series with the Celtics. The Nuggets swept the two-game series with the Heat with an average margin of victory of five points.

Lakers shake up the lineup

The Lakers were grabbing at straws.

“Every credible option is, indeed, an option,” coach Darvin Ham said prior to tipoff.

Ham chose the seismic option, radically changing the starting lineup. The Lakers moved D’Angelo Russell and ex-Nugget Jarred Vanderbilt to the bench. He plugged in Dennis Schröder and Rui Hachimura, the former Gonzaga star, with the starting lineup.

The Nuggets, meanwhile, remained steady with their rotation, opting for the usual Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Jokic.

There's something to be said for consistency.

Malone: Carmelo is always welcome

For the first time since Carmelo Anthony's polarizing exit from the Nuggets in 2011, a prominent member of the organization invited him back. Anthony retired Monday.

"Once a Nugget, always a Nugget," Malone said. "He's always welcome to come back, and we'd love to have him around at any point in time."

It seems inevitable Melo's No. 15 jersey will be honored at Ball Arena alongside the likes of Dan Issel and Alex English. Anthony ranks third in scoring with 13,970 points, trailing English and Issel and 1,916 points ahead of Jokic.

"Carmelo is still loved throughout Denver. He wore that Nuggets jersey with pride and did a lot of great things while in a Denver Nuggets uniform, as well as all the other uniforms he wore in a very illustrious career," Malone said.

Fans show out in Denver

The Nuggets hosted a watch party at Ball Arena even though Game 4 was being played a time zone away.

Nuggets fans showed up and sold out the show.

On the other side of downtown, Rockies starting pitcher and Denver native Kyle Freeland sported a Murray jersey for his pregame warmup, in a video shared by DNVR Sports.

Stars again present at Crypto.com

The guys on the court weren’t the only ones with a lot athletic ability Monday.

Rams star Aaron Donald, one of the most dominant defensive linemen in the NFL, was in attendance, as was LAFC defender Giorgio Chiellini, who previously helped the Italian national team and his former club, Juventus, to a bunch of championships. Alex Rodriguez made sure baseball had a legend in attendance, and he shared a brief conversation with Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving pregame.

While not technically an athlete, Jason Sudeikis, the star of Ted Lasso, also sat courtside.