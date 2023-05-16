Michael Malone realizes he’s in a rare situation in Denver.

Had he been hired by a different organization or had been hired by the Nuggets even just a year or two later, he might not have been given the leeway he was at the beginning of his tenure.

In today’s NBA, most coaches who miss the playoffs in their first three seasons, as Malone did, wouldn’t get a chance to come back for a fourth season. Malone got the chance, and look what’s happened since: back-to-back MVPs for Nikola Jokic and two trips to the Western Conference Finals in the past three seasons.

“Sometimes, the expectations are unrealistic; sometimes ownership is just impatient ..., and I feel really fortunate to be working for the people that I work for,” Malone said before Game 1 against the Lakers. “Huge credit to Stan and Josh Kroenke for having the ability to step back and think big picture and let this thing grow internally.

“But we all understand the rules when we sign up for this, and it's unfortunately one of the nasty parts of our business.”

That nastiness of coaching in the NBA has been on full display recently, with high-profile head coaches being let go following disappointing playoff exits — Mike Budenholzer with the Bucks, Doc Rivers with the 76ers and Monty Williams with the Suns.

“The one thing I can say for Monty, who's a friend and who I've communicated with since he got fired, or for a guy like Bud or for a guy like Doc — none of those guys have been surprised,” Malone said. “We all understand the jobs that we sign up for. If you wanted to have a job where you're going to be secure for 40 years, being an NBA coach is not that job.

“There's a reason my father tried to talk me out of becoming a coach. He had lived it with six kids, and he understood the pitfalls of that job. I was just too dumb and stubborn to listen to him. But it's a crazy profession.”

Celebs in attendance

Most stars appeared to stay in Hollywood.

Of the big names in attendance for Game 1, most were locals.

Local electronic hip hop group Big Gigantic took the ceremonial first shot.

Quarterback Russell Wilson headlined a list of Broncos in attendance. Safety Justin Simmons and defensive lineman D.J. Jones joined Wilson courtside.

DeAndre Jordan bringing value

Even though he likely won’t see the floor for any meaningful minutes in this series against the Lakers, DeAndre Jordan is still having an impact on the Nuggets.

The veteran center is already one of the most well-liked players league-wide and is a valuable voice in the locker room at all times, but especially in this series against a team he knows well.

“The leadership that DeAndre brings, him in particular, is he's not afraid to use his voice.” Malone said. “If you ask every NBA player and coach who knows DeAndre, he has a tremendous IQ. He's one of those players that knew every opponent's play calls, and he would be able to call it out and help his team. He's the same way even though he's not playing.

“I think it's invaluable because he's the guy, he's been out there, he's played with these guys, he's played against those guys.”

Who knows? Maybe there’s a game or two in this series where Jokic is in foul trouble and Malone has to put Jordan in for a few minutes.

“I will not hesitate to use DeAndre,” Malone said. “He knows that, he's aware of that, and he stays ready mentally and physically.”

Clock malfunction

The clocks affixed to the top of each basket that display the shot clock and time left in the quarter weren’t working to start Game 1, which led to a slight delay to start the game.

The fix was installing temporary clocks in opposite corners of the court. One was positioned right in front of the Nuggets’ bench. The other was across from the Lakers’ bench.

A crew of Ball Arena staffers fixed the problem at halftime.