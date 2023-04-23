MINNEAPOLIS — Anyone seen Michael Porter Jr.?

Oh, there he is — in the fourth quarter.

For three quarters Sunday night, MPJ was AWOL. Then he lit TNT with a pair of difficult 3-pointers that helped the Nuggets force overtime in Game 4 at Target Center.

The Timberwolves held on to win Game 4 114-108 in overtime.

Porter had nine points before hitting the two 3-pointers, both of which were tightly guarded. The shots were part of a 12-0 Nuggets run that closed regulation and forced an extra period.

Prior to the outburst, Porter was mostly a ghost as Minnesota reversed a nine-point deficit and built a 12-point lead.

Denver was trying to earn a playoff sweep for the first time in team history. The Nuggets would advance to play the Suns or Clippers in a Western Conference semifinal.

Phoenix leads the series 3-1 with Game 5 Sunday.

***

From a strategy perspective, the Nuggets have been supremely prepared for the Timberwolves.

Credit Ryan Saunders, the Nuggets’ de facto defensive coordinator, and the advanced scouting staff on the Denver sideline.

Saunders, a former Minnesota head coach, had the Nuggets dialed into what the T-Wolves sought to do on offense and defense. Several players noted the 36-year-old staffer’s impact.

Prior to Game 3, Nuggets players said they expected a more aggressive effort from Karl-Anthony Towns. “KAT” proceeded to fire up a series-high 17 shots. Prior to Game 4, Nuggets forward Christian Braun said, “I think Anthony Edwards is going to be extremely aggressive.”

Edwards proceeded to require 27 shots for 34 points in Game 4.

***

Georgia Bulldogs Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Anthony Edwards go way back.

“He’s been a little brother to me, a close friend,” Caldwell-Pope said Sunday.

In what was the singular highlight of the series, Edwards went way up on Caldwell-Pope. With KCP on a breakaway, Edwards sprinted to catch his buddy. What seemed to be an easy bucket for KCP turned into Edwards leaping to the top of the white square to swat the ball away.

“I watched the replay and I was like, man, I didn’t know he was jumping that high,” KCP said.

The challenge in Minnesota is to not waste the talent of Edwards, a 21-year-old star. The sentiment around Minneapolis is that they must trade Towns or Rudy Gobert — if not both.

"This guy's what, 21, 22 years old?" Michael Malone said Friday. "It's scary in terms of how talented he is and the potential he has."

***

The Nuggets bench is providing a boost that benefits the Nuggets not only in their first-round series against the Timberwolves but potentially moving forward as well.

With the Nuggets utilizing an eight-man rotation in the postseason, “bench” has a loose definition defined as the minutes Nikola Jokic is not on the court.

“Anytime you don’t feel the need to rush Nikola back into the game or play him for 43, 44 minutes a night, that’s going to bode well for us in the moment, but also, more importantly, big-picture wise if we’re able to move forward,” Malone said pregame. “You don’t want to overwhelm him every single night. Last game was a great example.”

Jokic picked up his fourth foul midway through the third quarter. He didn’t return to the court until the start of the fourth quarter, and reserves Bruce Brown Christian Braun and Jeff Green helped the Nuggets not only survive that stretch but start the fourth quarter with a 94-88 advantage.

Minnesota coach Chris Finch thought his team would have a distinct advantage while Jokic grabs a breather, but that hasn’t been the case.

“Their bench has been outstanding. It really has,” Finch said prior to Game 4. “Their bench has been great.”