PHOENIX — Michael Porter Jr. did his best to avoid another talking-to following Game 4.

After speaking about the adjustments the Nuggets must make to slow down Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, the Nuggets’ third scorer was asked if Denver needs to get more players involved. Nikola Jokic’s 53 points and 28 more from Jamal Murray were not enough to beat Phoenix, which evened the series Sunday with a 129-124 win at Footprint Center.

Porter took the high road.

“I don’t really have much to say about that. I remember I talked about that one time and I got talked crazy to for that. I think that Jamal and Nikola are … like they got two amazing scorers on their team. We have two amazing scorers on our team that are trying to get it done as well. We got a lot of talented players,” Porter said, naming everyone in the Nuggets playoff rotation.

“We got a lot of weapons, but I just think we got to take what they’re giving us. A lot of the times, they’re staying home with me. They’re forcing Nikola to score 50 sometimes. There is some ways that I think we can get everybody involved. I think KCP (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope) should be getting up a few more 3s. He’s one of our best shooters.

"I think I can get some easier looks throughout the flow of the game, make myself available, but they’re doing that on purpose. So we got to figure out ways to make it happen.”

Porter’s 13 shots were third to Jokic (30) and Murray (25). Aaron Gordon took 10 shots, making five, while Caldwell-Pope went 5 for 7. Denver’s reserves only took four shots.

It wasn’t Porter’s night, as he made just four of his attempts and finished 2 of 9 from 3-point range. He thought missed foul calls were part of that but added he tried to make an impact elsewhere. He had 10 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block with no turnovers.

“Obviously, we wanted to get one here on the road. We were in both games,” Porter said. “We got to make some adjustments, but we’re very confident.”

Ishbia’s insight on Jokic incident

Mat Ishbia thinks it’s time to move on.

The Suns’ new owner and Jokic were tangled up late in the second quarter of Sunday’s game in Phoenix. Ishbia, sitting courtside, wound up with the ball and did not immediately hand it to Jokic, who was looking to restart play with Josh Okogie getting to his feet on the baseline.

Jokic tried to take the ball from Ishbia, and lightly shoved the Suns owner with a forearm. The NBA rules regarding such incidents have been dissected by fans and commentators attempting to find out if a suspension or fine is necessary. Ishbia tweeted his point of view.

“Great win for the Suns last night in an amazing series so far,” Ishbia posted on his verified Twitter account. “That should be and is the only story. Suspending or fining anyone over last nights incident would not be right. I have a lot of respect for Jokic and don’t want to see anything like that.”

Michael Malone fired a shot at Ishbia's acting job.

"I thought the embellishment was almost comical from my standpoint," Malone told reporters in Denver Monday.

Braun receives All-Rookie votes

Nuggets wing Christian Braun’s contributions in his first professional season were recognized by a dozen of the 100 voters for the All-Rookie teams.

Braun received 12 second-team votes, which wasn’t quite enough to make one of the two All-Rookie teams.

Braun finished the regular season averaging 4.7 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 49.5% from the field. The 6-foot-6 wing was in and out of Michael Malone’s rotation early in the regular season, but he’s played at least seven minutes in all of Denver’s playoff games, scoring nine points against Minnesota in Game 3 of their first-round series.