SANTA MONICA, Calif. – A career-high six assists from Michael Porter Jr. in Game 3 showed Michael Malone the type of player Porter could be.

“I think it’s maturity. I think it’s development,” Malone said. “It’s just the tip of the iceberg, because Michael is fully understanding how important he can be and how great he can be when he opens up to playing every aspect of the game.”

Of the six, two plays seemed to stand out to Malone. Both came in the fourth quarter of a close game. Porter’s first assist of the fourth quarter came in transition. He grabbed a defensive rebound and dribbled down the court. With Rui Hachimura (front) and LeBron James (back) bracketing Nikola Jokic on the break, it looked like Porter would have an easy finish. James slid over as Porter continued to attack, and the 24-year-old sharpshooter slipped a pass through traffic to Jokic, whose bucket gave the Nuggets a one-point lead with just over 10 minutes to play.

A few minutes later, Jamal Murray led the break. He pulled back and found Porter on the right wing in rhythm. The taker, and maker, of many a tough shot, Porter looked ready to pull. Anthony Davis’ urgent contest got him to reevaluate. Porter turned his upward motion into a shot fake that got Davis to leave his feet. Porter took a dribble, attracted another defender and hit Bruce Brown in the corner. Brown’s 3 put the Nuggets up five with seven minutes left. Porter’s first two assists helped Jamal Murray get going in his 30-point first half.

“It’s definitely a point of maturity,” Malone said.

“I made a huge point of it in the locker room after the game, because … Michael’s productivity in these Western Conference finals is just outstanding, and the efficiency in which he’s doing so.”

Porter finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, coming as close as he ever has to a triple-double in his NBA career.

Nuggets get second chance to sweep

A couple of firsts are on the table Monday night.

With a win, the Nuggets will secure the first four-game sweep in franchise history. More importantly, it will also punch the team’s first ticket to the NBA Finals.

“I think all the guys are prepared for whatever needs to be done,” Jeff Green said after a film session at the team hotel.

Bruce Brown added the sweep is even more important given the Lakers’ A-list stars.

“We don’t want to give them any confidence,” Brown said.

The Nuggets said all the right things Sunday, but the true test comes Monday.

“Talk is cheap. We got to go out there and do it,” Malone said. “We had the same opportunity in the first round.”

Lakers still favored in Game 4

The sharps in Las Vegas think there’s going to be a Game 5.

The Lakers are 3.5-point favorites in Monday’s game at Crypto.com Arena. It’s a lower line than the 5.5-point spread that favored the Lakers in Game 3.

The total is set at 224.5 points. Of the three previous games of the series, only Denver’s 108-103 win in Game 2 featured fewer than 225 total points.