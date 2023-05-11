PHOENIX — Nikola Jokic just missed becoming the third player to average a triple-double during the regular season and led the Nuggets past the Suns in six games with triple-double numbers.

Jokic averaged 35 points, 13.8 rebounds and 10 assists in the first five games of the series and finished off the Suns with a 32-point, 10-rebound and 12-assist triple-double in Denver’s 125-100 win in Game 6 on Thursday in Phoenix.

The two-time Most Valuable Player was an assist per game shy of averaging a triple-double as the Nuggets eliminated the Timberwolves in the first round. The assists were also a close miss in the regular season. He finished the regular season posting 9.8 assists per game. He averaged 24.5 points and 11.8 rebounds in the regular season and elevated his game in the playoffs. Three of his 11 playoff triple-doubles, the most for a center, came against the Suns in the second round.

Suns struggle with new-look lineup

There were a lot of moving rotation pieces in the hours leading up to Thursday’s game.

Suns center Deandre Ayton was ruled out with a rib contusion early in the afternoon, while Jamal Murray was added to the injury report with a non-COVID illness in the morning. The Nuggets cut the morning shootaround short with illness working its way around the team. Murray was cleared to play roughly an hour before tipoff.

“I think it’s something that he’s probably been dealing with for a few days. There’s a little bug going around the team right now,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said with a raspy voice pregame.

“Knowing Jamal like I do — tough, tough kid. Always rises to the occasion.”

Murray might have lacked some of his typical burst, but he made it work with his shot. Murray scored 18 points in the first half on eight shots.

Phoenix guard Chris Paul missed a third consecutive game with a groin strain. Cam Payne once again replaced Paul in the starting line, while Jock Landale filled Ayton’s spot.

“Securing the rebound and then the ability to run the floor can put pressure on any defense, but sometimes it can make a smaller guy have to guard him and then the ramifications of that are a number of things on the outside,” Suns coach Monty Williams said of what makes Landale different from Ayton.

Bismack Biyombo spelled Landale, but both of Phoenix’s bigs ended the first quarter with a pair of fouls.

Nuggets survive Suns’ opening surge

The crowd at Footprint Center tried to will the shorthanded Suns to a strong start, but the Nuggets had what Malone was looking for against a team facing elimination at home.

“Have to have poise on the road. Against a desperate team in a hostile environment, we know that this place will be electric,” Malone said. “Just poise, weather the storm, the game will not be won or lost in the first three, four, five minutes of the game. Just weather that, I don’t want to be a counter puncher. Let’s come out and let’s hit them first, let’s try to take control.”

The Nuggets coach credited Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for setting the tone in the first quarter of game 5. Caldwell-Pope blocked a shot on Phoenix’s first possession Tuesday and finished the first quarter with two points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and a couple of blocks. He again started strong, scoring six of Denver’s 17 points to go with a couple of steals and helping the Nuggets to a three-point lead at the first timeout midway through the opening quarter.

Gordon again does well vs. Durant

Aaron Gordon’s four points at halftime were the fewest amongst Denver’s starters, but he made his impact on the other end.

Gordon again started the game defending Kevin Durant. Durant made just one of his first 10 shots and scored four of his eight first-half points on free throws. Devin Booker, guarded by Caldwell-Pope to start the game, fared only slightly better, starting 2 for 8.

Bruce Brown, Christian Braun and Jeff Green teamed up to keep the Suns stars quiet while Gordon and Caldwell-Pope rested.

Cam Payne was the guy who hurt the Nuggets the most during the meaningful parts of the game. Payne scored 19 points in the first half and led the Suns with 31. Durant finished with 23 points, seven of which were free throws, on 19 field goal attempts. Booker finished with just 12 points on 13 shots.