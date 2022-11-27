DENVER - The post-practice pushups were about the only thing that’s gone wrong for Vlatko Cancar recently.

They were punishment for losing a half-court shooting contest to teammate Bruce Brown.

“Today, he was on point,” Cancar admitted after Sunday’s practice at Ball Arena. “I think he made two out of three, so there’s nothing I could do there. He beat me, 2-1.”

Cancar has also been on point with Michael Porter Jr. and Jeff Green missing a string of recent games. The 25-year-old forward is averaging 11.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1 steal and 1 block in 23.5 minutes per game over the Nuggets’ last four contests. Three of those points came on an improbable buzzer-beater from beyond half court in a win over the Mavericks.

“He feels a lot more confident going out there and doing his job,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.

Included in that stretch was the game against the Thunder when Cancar posted career-highs in minutes player (35), points (19), assists (5) and blocks (3). His teammates have taken notice. DeAndre Jordan walked by Cancar’s media availability Sunday chanting “M-V-P, M-V-P.” Cancar said that while everyone has provided support, Jordan and Green have been his most vocal supporters, but he’s not coming for Nikola Jokic’s crown anytime soon.

“I’m not trying to look much forward. … I’m just trying to go practice by practice, game by game,” Cancar said. “As long as I focus on the small stuff, it’s going to be easier for me.”

Gordon getting going from 3

Playing the right way is paying off for Aaron Gordon, especially behind the 3-point line.

After starting the season in a 1-for-16 slump from 3, Gordon’s percentage from deep is up to 39.1% through 19 games after going 8-for-12 in Denver’s last four games. That’s helped him post a field goal percentage of 60% or better in each of Denver’s last 10 games.

“I think he’s taking good 3s,” Malone said. “He’s in a rhythm. He’s got confidence.”

In a 27-point, seven-rebound performance against the Clippers when he also had a couple of steals and blocks, Gordon got involved in the two-man game with Murray. With the Clippers putting their center on Gordon at times, Gordon made them pay.

“He is a dynamic roller and finisher. I’m just thrilled with how well he’s playing on both ends of the floor,” Malone said. “… He’s just taking what the game gives him whether that’s knocking down 3s, being around the basket, finishing at a high clip, being a screen-and-roll guy or a guy that we just post up or works the dunker (spot). He hasn’t fought it. He’s embraced it.”

Injury and illness updates

Bones Hyland, Porter and Green were all in the gym Sunday in different capacities.

After missing a couple of games due to illness, Hyland participated in parts of practice but didn’t feel good enough to go through everything, Malone said. He’s listed as questionable to play against the Rockets on Monday.

Porter was spotted in the weight room and got some light on-court work after practice as he deals with a heel contusion. Malone considered the forward doubtful for Monday’s game.

“I think it’s been something that’s kind of been building. Those are really tough,” Malone said. "

“Right now, it’s just real painful for Michael. He’ll come back, and he’ll play when he feels like he’s able to go out there and do his job effectively.”

Green also did not practice and is expected to miss another game with a right knee contusion.