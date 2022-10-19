The preseason provided Nuggets coach Michael Malone a perfect opportunity to practice what he preached.
“We want to be smart with how we build them up — not only through training camp and preseason but also (in) the regular season,” Malone answered when asked about the plans to reintegrate Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. “The team we are going to be in October and November is not the team that we are going to be come April and the playoffs. We want to be smart as we build up.”
When Murray tweaked a hamstring in the first half of Denver’s second preseason game, those words were tested. The plan remains intact, as Murray entered the fifth and final preseason game with just 28 minutes under his belt. There’s no immediate concern over Murray’s long-term availability, but the Nuggets continued to play it safe, holding him out of the third and fourth preseason games.
“When Jamal kind of pulled up in Chicago, scary moment. Luckily, he’s ok, but let’s give that time to heal,” Malone said Oct. 8, two days after the injury. “If he plays another preseason game, great. If he doesn’t play another preseason game, great. It’s all about what’s best for Jamal and this team big picture-wise.”
Despite limited playing time, Murray said he still got something out of the preseason. He said the speed of the game, some adrenaline and missing his first few shots left him a little shook in his first stint of game action since tearing a anterior cruciate ligament April 12, 2021. After a quick break on the bench, Murray returned to hit his first shot and followed it up with a coast-to-coast buzzer-beater — a one-footed shot that banked off the glass and in just before halftime of the preseason opener against Oklahoma City.
“It’s a check mark, for sure,” Murray said of his first bucket back after the preseason opener. “It’s one of those mental checks just to be out there and feel it and move on from there. (It’s) long anticipated for me, as well.”
Porter admitted patience while rehabbing from his two previous back surgeries was not his default. He reiterated at media day that he wants to play as often as possible as long as he’s feeling good following his third operation. So far, so good as Porter played at least 14 minutes in the first four preseason games, including a 20-point, seven-rebound performance in 22 minutes against the Bulls and a 3-for-3 night from 3-point range against the Clippers.
“I feel good. I think the team is in a really good place,” Porter said after the first day of training camp. “Me, personally, I feel good — a lot better than I did coming off of last training camp.”
That appeared to be the case into the preseason. Malone shared a story of Porter not hesitating to dive for a ball during a drill in practice, setting off a celebration from his teammates. It was an important reflection of how Porter’s feeling and his willingness to do whatever it takes to have a positive impact on the game, for the coach.
“I’m proud of Michael, and most importantly, man, I’m just happy that he’s healthy,” Malone said. “He’s moving well.”
The Nuggets have not announced any formal plans for how they will handle games on back-to-back nights, but the second and third games of the regular season, Friday at Golden State and Saturday's home-opener against the Thunder, will provide an initial answer.
The preseason presented different returns for Murray and Porter, but they shared the court long enough to sense what, with some good fortune, could be a special season.
“We’re both excited,” Murray said. “It’s going to be a hell of a year, as long as we stay healthy.”