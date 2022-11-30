Illnesses came for Bones Hyland almost as quickly as buckets when he’s on a heater.
The month of November was a struggle for Hyland’s immune system. First, it was a stint in the league’s COVID-19 protocols, which kept him out of games in Boston (Nov. 11) and Chicago (Nov. 13). Then, he came down with the flu, which kept him out of the three games leading up to Wednesday’s 120-100 win over the Rockets at Ball Arena.
“Resting and sleeping the whole time, like, I couldn’t get out of the bed,” Hyland said.
“Everything was just hitting me at once.”
Hyland was listed as questionable for the second game against the Rockets but said he was good to go after the team’s morning shootaround. Nuggets coach Michael Malone did not commit to his return pregame, but the team said he was available to play in the hour before tipoff.
“I’m feeling great,” Hyland said. “I’m feeling ready to play basketball.”
Malone said postgame he wanted to get Hyland through a practice or two before he put him back out there in a game situation.
“He’s, obviously, a huge part of this team,” Malone said.
“That poor kid has been through the ringer. Ish (Smith) has been playing well, but it’s also just kind of, 'Let’s get Bones a practice. Let’s get him some conditioning. Let’s kind of see where he’s at.'”
Smith, who’s played well in Hyland’s absence, was the first point guard off the bench Wednesday, while Bruce Brown, who again started in place of Michael Porter Jr. (heel contusion), staggered as the second unit’s second guard.
Smith struggled with his shot, finishing 3 for 10, but posted two rebounds and seven assists without a turnover. Brown posted 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Hyland was in uniform and went through warmups but did not play, missing a fourth straight game.
“Really frustrating, because I’m the type of kid, like, when I’m playing, I love to have fun,” Hyland said after shootaround. “I felt like when I get sick, that fun is taken away from me, you know? It feels good just to be back, man. Going through shootaround, it feels like I’m part of the team.”
The last full game Hyland played was the second of two games in Dallas on Nov. 20. He tried to go a couple of days later against the Pistons but had to ask for a substitute after playing nine first-half minutes.
“It was really hurting me in the Pistons game,” Hyland said. “I couldn’t breathe on the floor.”
A week’s worth of rest helped Hyland feel like he could contribute Wednesday. Even though the return to the court didn’t happen before the Nuggets hit the road for a couple more games, being on the bench still beats being sick in bed.
“Man, it felt like a month, but really, probably, like a week in a half,” Hyland answered when asked the last time he felt good. “Man, it’s been hurting just to watch from home and not be out there with my guys.”