DENVER — There's more bad news for those hoping the Nuggets' trip to Dallas would feature a pair of marquee matchups with the Mavericks.
Jamal Murray entered the NBA's COVID-19 protocols Thursday. The night before, coach Michael Malone described Nikola Jokic, who entered health protocols on Tuesday, and Aaron Gordon, who's listed with a non-COVID illness, as doubtful for Friday's game in Dallas.
Depending how you view Michael Porter Jr., the Nuggets likely will be without three of their top four players at American Airlines Center.
Bones Hyland was the first Nuggets player in protocols. He returned for Wednesday's loss to the Knicks, playing alongside Murray after testing out of protocols earlier in the day.
Jokic is a couple days ahead of Murray in the league's return-to-play process, meaning the two-time Most Valuable Player can rejoin the team as soon as his cycle threshold (CT) count meets the NBA requirements. Murray would need to produce two negative tests to have any chance of playing against the Mavericks.
Without Jokic and Gordon on Wednesday, the Nuggets started DeAndre Jordan and Jeff Green. When Murray rested for a game earlier in the season, Bruce Brown started in his place. Friday is expected to be the first time the Nuggets play this season without both Jokic and Murray. Denver's star duo is combining to average 37.3 points, 13.4 rebounds and 13.4 assists this season.