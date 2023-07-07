The Nuggets opened Summer League with a 92-85 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday in Las Vegas.

Here are three takeaways:

1. The only negative part of Peyton Watson’s night was the frequency with which he hit the floor. It was a byproduct of his aggressive rim attacks throughout the game. Watson got to the free throw line 13 times, which helped him lead the Nuggets with 23 points on 12 shots from the field. He also grabbed five rebounds, dished out a couple of assists and recorded three steals and three blocks.

Watson looks like an NBA ready defender with a growing offensive game. The 6-foot-8 wing hit one of his three attempts from 3 and displayed some potential as a creator off the dribble. He projects to be a part of the Nuggets’ bench rotation next season. That might mean his Summer League stint is limited to two or three games as a precautionary measure, especially if he keeps crashing to the court.

2. The Nuggets lost Friday, but it looked like another win for Calvin Booth. Julian Strawther played the right way and took good shots. His 15-point stat line would’ve looked much more impressive if one or two more of his quality looks went down. Jalen Pickett answered a couple of questions about his game by managing to make his herky-jerky pace work against professionals. And he also went 2 of 4 from 3-point range. His step-back 3 off the dribble early in the fourth quarter looked especially comfortable. Last according to draft order, but certainly not least, Hunter Tyson showed a bit more versatility. His buzzer-beating block to end the first quarter was one of the Nuggets’ best moments, and his energy was constant even when he cooled off in the second half. There’s not going to be room for all three to play rotation minutes, but that’s a Michael Malone problem, not a Booth problem.

3. Grant Golden looks like a strong candidate to get one of Denver’s remaining two-way contracts. The 6-foot-10 center made all three of his shots, tied Pickett with a team-high five assists, grabbed a couple of rebounds and did not commit a turnover. Denver’s Summer League coach, John Beckett, called Golden a “poor man’s Nikola Jokic,” a comparison that looked accurate in Game 1 at Summer League.

With DeAndre Jordan and Zeke Nnaji looking like the best options to start the season as Jokic’s back-up, it makes sense to have another big available for up to 50 days of the regular season. Of the guys on the Summer League roster not already under contract for next season, Golden looked like the best bet.

Bucks 92, Nuggets 85

What happened: A solid first-half effort was undone during Milwaukee’s big third-quarter run.

Hunter Tyson swished his second 3-pointer and swatted Drew Timme’s shot off the backboard in the final minute of the first quarter, giving Denver a 22-21 lead to start the second. The Nuggets led by two at halftime and stretched the lead to 10 early in the third quarter. Milwaukee answered with a 16-0 run that gave the Bucks a six-point lead after three quarters. The Nuggets closed within one early in the fourth, but came up short.

What went right: Denver’s three draft picks showed plenty of promise. Hunter Tyson led the rookies with 21 points on 13 shots. He made 3 of 7 from 3-point range and showed the ability to score off cuts and while facing up. Jalen Pickett flashed his versatility with 12 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals while playing a team-high 32 minutes. Julian Strawther made three 3s on nine attempts, went 4 of 5 on free throws and did not turn the ball over in nearly 26 minutes of playing time.

What went wrong: It was a tough showing for a couple of guys who showed their potential as rookies last summer. Ismael Kamagate struggled against the size of Milwaukee’s 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall. Kamagate, who returned to France to play for Paris Basketball last season and looks likely to head to Italy this upcoming season, finished 1 of 2 from the field with five points, six rebounds, two assists and a block. Milwaukee owned a 49-35 rebounding advantage. Collin Gillespie went 1 of 7 from the field, missing all three of his 3-pointers, and had more turnovers (4) than assists (2). Gillespie’s lone bucket was a nice finish, and he recorded three steals.

Highlight of the night: Denver fans needed to watch just a couple of minutes to see Denver’s best sequence. Peyton Watson blocked MarJon Beauchamp’s pull-up jumper. Milwaukee recovered possession before Watson swatted Nico Mannion’s floater seven seconds later. Gillespie scooped up the ball and passed ahead to Watson, who took a dribble before cocking the ball back for a strong, two-handed dunk in transition to open the scoring.

Up next: Denver’s second Summer League game is set for 6:30 p.m. Sunday against Atlanta. The game will be broadcast on NBA TV and Altitude.