MIAMI – The Nuggets are a win away from the championship following a 108-95 win in Friday’s Game 4.

Here are three takeaways form Kaseya Center:

1. It might be a good time to take Tuesday off of work. The Nuggets seem to know they’re the better team and will be favorites to win the franchise’s first championship in five games. The Nuggets nearly led for the entire game and had an answer whenever Miami started to build momentum. Denver even survived a five-minute stretch with Jokic in foul trouble early in the fourth quarter. If Denver shows up with the requisite energy, Monday could be a night of celebration around Ball Arena.

2. Aaron Gordon got Denver’s offense unstuck early in the second quarter. With Nikola Jokic on the bench to start the quarter, Gordon provided a needed offensive boost after scoring just one point in the first quarter. He got started with back-to-back 3s. Then, he started getting to the basket. An alley-oop finish with just over three minutes left in the second gave him 15 points in the quarter. Gordon set a new playoff career high with 27 points to go with six rebounds and six assists.

3. Whether it was a byproduct of a first-quarter ankle tweak or Miami’s decision to double team Jamal Murray immediately after pick-and-roll actions, Nikola Jokic liked the looks he was getting from 3. His first attempt from deep came form a couple of steps behind the line. He went on to take three more in the second quarter, starting 2 of 4 behind the arc. Jokic hit a third 3 in the middle of the third, answering Kevin Love’s banked-in triple on the previous possession.

NUGGETS 108, HEAT 95

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

WHAT HAPPENED: The Nuggets won their fifth straight road game in the playoffs with a massive victory in Game 4 against the Heat that has Denver within one game of the first NBA title in franchise history. The Nuggets didn’t even need a monster performance from either Nikola Jokic, who dealt with foul trouble late, or Jamal Murray. The star Denver duo both had double-doubles, but it paled in comparison to their heroics in Game 3. Miami got its best performance of the series from Jimmy Butler, who had 25 points on 9-for-17 shooting, but didn’t get any help from the supporting cast.

STAR OF THE NIGHT: When Aaron Gordon is at his best, the Nuggets are nearly unstoppable. On Friday night, Gordon couldn’t have played any better. Dropping a playoff career-high 27 points when his team needed it most, Gordon stole the show in Game 4. He also had six rebounds and six assists and was a plus-29 in the game.

OFF THE BENCH: Bruce Brown, everyone. Enjoy him while he’s in town because he’s about to get a big contract this summer. He continued to be the steady force that the Nuggets needed off the bench and was once again delivered in the clutch as one of the five players Michael Malone trusts in the closing minutes. Brown had 21 points in the game (11 in the fourth quarter) in nearly 30 minutes off the bench.

UP NEXT: The Nuggets will have a chance to win their first championship in front of their home crowd at Ball Arena. Game 5 is set for 8:30 p.m. on Monday night with coverage on ABC.

— Tyler King, The Denver Gazette