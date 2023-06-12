The Denver Nuggets are NBA champions after beating the Miami Heat, 94-89, Monday in Game 5.

Here are three takeaways from Ball Arena:

1. What a fitting way for it to end. Nikola Jokic, as he did all year, led the way with 28 points, 16 rebounds and four assists, but the Nuggets also got key contributions from everyone else in the rotation: Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Bruce Brown, Christian Braun and Jeff Green. Heck, DeAndre Jordan even gave the Nuggets a couple of solid minutes when Denver was in foul trouble in the first half.

2. Credit to Michael Porter Jr. for sticking with it. His streak of missed 3s extended to 15 before he got one to go in the third quarter. His first make from 3 since Game 2 of the Finals put Denver up 3 late in the third quarter. While he was waiting for his shot to fall, Porter contributed in other ways. He secured his double-double with a few rebounds in the third quarter and finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds and three assists.

3. Turnovers, foul trouble and terrible shooting were to thank for Denver’s tough start. The Nuggets turned it over nine times in the first half, went 1 of 15 from 3 and saw Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green’s minutes limited by foul trouble at different points in the first two quarters.

NUGGETS 94, HEAT 89

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

WHAT HAPPENED: For the first time in franchise history, the Denver Nuggets have won an NBA title. In about as ugly a game as anyone could imagine, the Nuggets had just enough shots in them to outlast a Heat team that appeared to be out of gas. Miami star Jimmy Butler finally got going late in what was easily his worst game of a memorable playoff run, scoring 21 points on 5-for-17 shooting from the field. Nikola Jokic led the way for Denver with 28 points on 12-for-16 shooting to go along with 16 rebounds and 4 assists.

STAR OF THE NIGHT: Despite the fact that Jokic led the team in scoring and was rightfully named Finals MVP, the Nuggets would not have won on Monday night without the play of Michael Porter Jr. No, he didn’t have the big shooting game everyone was waiting for, but he did just about everything else well. Yes, he did break his 0-for-15 slump with a third-quarter three and scored 16 points in the game, but it was his 13 rebounds and three assists that told the story of his night.

OFF THE BENCH: With Kentavious Caldwell-Pope batting a wrist injury and others in foul trouble, Christian Braun played 24 of the biggest minutes of his life in the Game 5 win. He had seven points and three rebounds and played some important defense as the Nuggets once again smothered the Heat’s perimeter players.

UP NEXT: The championship parade is Thursday. See everyone there.

— Tyler King, The Denver Gazette