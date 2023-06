Some of the best bets for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

1. Heat at Nuggets (-9, -110): Denver will get Miami's best shot but the Nuggets are not losing again at home. Denver wins its first NBA title.

2. Jamal Murray over 5.5 rebounds: Murray has been rebounding the ball well all series.

3. Michael Porter Jr. over 11.5 points (+100): Porter has struggled the whole series but he gets going a little bit in Game 5.

-Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 150-133)