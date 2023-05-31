1. Heat at Nuggets (-9, -106) in Game 1: Denver has been great in Game 1s. That trend continues against a tired Miami team.

2. Nuggets over Heat in 5 games (+210): This seems to be a very popular pick and would have Denver closing it out at home.

3. Jamal Murray to win NBA Finals MVP (+1200): Nikola Jokic is the favorite but what if the Denver guard goes off? It is always possible.

4. Jimmy Butler under 27.5 points in Game 1 (-115): Aaron Gordon will have the task of slowing down the star guard. Gordon will do a good job in Game 1.

5. Jokic over 1.5 threes in Game 1 (+112): The star center will probably get some open looks and hit them.

-Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 143-128)