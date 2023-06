HALFTIME: NUGGETS 55, HEAT 51

Aaron Gordon's big second quarter helped the Nuggets build a four-point lead going into halftime of Game 4.

Gordon scored 14 of his 16 points in the second quarter. Nikola Jokic also had 16 points. Jimmy Butler had 14 points to lead the Heat.

The Nuggets lead the series 2-1.

Follow the action - Nuggets reporter Vinny Benedetto will have play-by-play updates on Twitter tonight:

Catch up on Nuggets news - Here's what you might've missed since Game 3