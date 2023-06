The NBA Finals continue tonight as the Denver Nuggets take on the Miami Heat for Game 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Ball Arena.

The Nuggets are one win away from winning their first NBA Finals title in the franchise after they took Game 4 with a 108-95 win.

Follow Denver Gazette sports reporter, Vinny Benedetto, on twitter @VBenedetto for live play-by-play updates of Game 5 tonight:

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Catch up on the latest Nuggets coverage here: