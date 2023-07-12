The most exciting part of the Nuggets’ came a state away from the Las Vegas Summer League, where the Nuggets dropped to 0-3 with a 96-91 loss to the Jazz.

Here are three takeaways from the night:

1. The Nuggets won’t be adding to the trophy case from Summer League, but a couple of players picked up individual honors at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles. Jamal Murray was named the best comeback athlete. UFC’s Jon Jones, WNBA forward Alyssa Thomas and MLB pitcher Justin Verlander were the other nominees.

“This amazing award could’ve gone to any one of the amazing nominees,” Murray said his acceptance speech.

Nikola Jokic won best NBA player over 76ers center Joel Embiid, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Heat guard Jimmy Butler. Jokic was also nominated for best athlete-men's sports and best championship performance. He did not attend the event, but the Nuggets continue to bring in awards.

2. It makes sense that the Nuggets are starting Collin Gillespie and Jalen Pickett together, but it leads to a few players playing out of position. Gillespie and Pickett both appear to be best suited as point guards. Playing them together forces Julian Strawther, who the Nuggets believe is a tall shooting guard, to play small forward. It might make life easier on all parties if they spend the last two games of Summer League playing their natural positions, even if that forces either Pickett or Gillespie to come off the bench.

3. Peyton Watson and Ismael Kamagate didn’t play for possibly two very different reasons: Watson, who was in street clothes, has shown enough. Any additional Summer League minutes would be an unnecessary risk for a player general manager Calvin Booth mentioned as someone who will need to step up and help the team replace Bruce Brown, the team’s productive reserve last season.

Kamagate, who has a contract to play in Italy next season, still appears to need some more physical and skill development before he’s ready to contribute in the NBA. Instead, the Nuggets gave his minutes to Aamir Simms and Grant Golden, two players who could be competing for one of Denver’s two-way contracts for next season.

JAZZ 96, NUGGETS 91

What happened: The Jazz needed fewer than seven minutes to create a 10-point lead and led 55-35 at halftime. The Nuggets answered with a 7-0 run to start the second half and closed within eight points late in the third. Utah led by 11 to start the fourth and held off one last Nuggets’ surge.

What went right: Shots weren’t falling for the Nuggets most of the night, but Denver’s 2023 draft picks continued to play the right way. Julian Strawther, Hunter Tyson and Jalen Pickett went 6 for 21 from 3. Strawther, who finished 3 of 11 from deep, got to the basket which allowed him to finish with a game-high 21 points. Tyson followed with 19 points and 12 rebounds after making 3 of 9 from deep. Pickett missed his only 3-point attempt but added 12 points, six rebounds and eight assists and three blocks. The trio went 12 for 17 inside the arc.

What went wrong: Without Peyton Watson or Ismael Kamagate, the Nuggets lacked defense early. The Jazz took advantage with some hot shooting and cruised a 30-16 advantage at the end of the first 10-minute quarter. The defense got better, especially in the third quarter, but the slow start was too much to overcome.

Highlight of the night: Strawther had a few nice finishes, but none was better than his move during Denver’s run in the third quarter. Strawther drove down the right side, spun back to the middle of the lane, and floated a finger roll over a second defender.

Up next: The Nuggets play the Heat at 7 p.m. Friday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and Altitude.