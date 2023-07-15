The Nuggets finished Summer League with back-to-back wins after beating the Knicks, 89-86, on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Here are three takeaways from Denver’s Summer League finale:

1. Hunter Tyson capped off an impressive Summer League showing with 17 points, six rebounds, two steals, two blocks and an assist in nearly 36 minutes of playing time Saturday. Over the last two weeks, Tyson showed that he was more than just a shooter. While he proved that he’s a more-than-capable shooter at the NBA level, he also did well while attacking the rim and pulling up for mid-range jumpers. His 3-point shot is NBA ready, and that could be helpful next season whenever teams sell out and double team Nikola Jokic in the post.

2. Julian Strawther showed up on Saturday. His shot wasn’t falling for the first few games of Summer League, but he closed with an impressive 25-point performance on 8 of 16 shooting from the field. He made 5 of 11 attempts from 3 and added nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. Even when his shot wasn’t falling last week, Strawther displayed an ability to get to his floater. He’ll have to fight for a role as a rookie, but his showings Friday and Saturday showed more promise than his first three Summer League games.

3. Jalen Pickett’s shooting was one of the more pleasant surprises of Summer League. He made his first four shots, including a 3-pointer, on Saturday. He cooled off from there but still managed to finish with 11 points, six assists and four rebounds. Since he’s not an elite athlete, at least by NBA standards, his shot will be an important part of his success early in his career. He was a 35.5% 3-point shooter in college, and the step back to the NBA line didn’t appear to be a big issue. That bodes well for the 6-foot-4 guard who could find himself in a battle with Reggie Jackson for the back-up point guard minutes to start the season.

NUGGETS 89, KNICKS 86

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

What happened: The Nuggets scored the first 15 points and led by 12 after the first quarter. Denver led 47-32 at halftime and stretched the lead to 20 in the third quarter. The Knicks closed within 13 to start the fourth and erased the deficit midway through the quarter. New York led by two with 30 seconds left. Then, Hunter Tyson went 4 of 5 at the free throw line and Julian Strawther capped his 25-point game with a late free throw that created the final margin of victory.

What went right: Despite it being the final game of Summer League, the Nuggets played suffocating defense to start. The Knicks didn’t make their first field goal until there was just over four minutes left in the first quarter. New York finished the first 10-minute period 4 of 22 from the field. Julian Strawther and Ismael Kamagate fueled Denver’s defense with first-quarter blocks, while Hunter Tyson had an early steal.

What went wrong: Denver’s strong defensive start disappeared in the second half. After allowing 32 points in the first half, the Nuggets gave up 25 in the third quarter and 29 more in the fourth, which allowed the Knicks to get back in the game.

Highlight of the night: Strawther stepped up in the final minute to help the Nuggets close Summer League with a couple of wins. With the Nuggets up by a point in the final 20 seconds, the rookie from Gonzaga forced a miss at the rim, leading to Hunter Tyson’s defensive rebound. After Tyson was fouled and hit a free throw to put the Nuggets up 2, Strawther ended the Knicks’ next offensive possession with a rebound and hit another free throw to put the Nuggets up 3 with five seconds left.

Up next: The quiet part of the NBA calendar comes to an end when the team reconvenes ahead of training camp in late September.