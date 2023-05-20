LOS ANGELES - The Nuggets are one win away from a sweep and the franchise’s first trip to the NBA Finals after beating the Lakers, 119-108, in Game 3 on Saturday.

Here are three takeaways from Crypto.com Arena:

1. A 48-hour break and a flight to the West Coast did little to disrupt Jamal Murray’s rhythm. After scoring 23 points in the fourth quarter of Game 2 on Thursday, Murray made his first five shots Saturday and finished the first quarter 8 of 10 from the field for 17 points. He added 13 more in the second to secure back-to-back 30-point performances. He finished with 37 points on 29 shots.

2. The Nuggets missed an opportunity to blow the game open in the first half. Murray’s big first half and Denver only recording one turnover in the first half should’ve been enough for the Nuggets to lead by more than 3 at halftime. Instead, the Nuggets allowed the Lakers to score 35 points in the second quarter to nearly erase Denver’s lead, which was as big as 14 in the first half.

3. Foul trouble and some uncharacteristic misses prevented Nikola Jokic from getting into his regular rhythm in Game 3, but the low minutes seemed to pay off in the fourth. Jokic started the fourth quarter with nine points in 26 minutes. He finished with 24 points, eight assists and six rebounds after a big fourth quarter.

HALFTIME: Nuggets 58, Lakers 55

No other player on Denver is in double figures. Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves lead the Lakers with 15 points.