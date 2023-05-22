The Nuggets exorcised some purple-and-gold demons and swept the Lakers with a 113-111 win in Game 4 on Monday. Nuggets will head to the NBA Finals for the first time in team history.

Here are three takeaways from Crypto.com Arena:

1. Michael Malone wanted the sweep and reduced his rotation by one in an attempt to maximize Denver’s rest before the NBA Finals. Christian Braun was the odd man out after being Denver’s eighth man for much of the postseason. That meant more minutes for the five regular starters and reserves Bruce Brown and Jeff Green. Nikola Jokic, who passed Wilt Chamberlain for most triple-doubles in a single postseason with his eighth in 15 games, led the Nuggets with 45 minutes played. Jamal Murray (43), Aaron Gordon (41) and Michael Porter Jr. (41) also played more than 40 minutes.

2. When errant alley-oop passes are going down as 3-pointers, something that happened for LeBron James in the first quarter, it was clear the NBA’s all-time leading scorer was going to make it a long night for the Nuggets. James played every second and finished with 40 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. It was a decision that helped the Lakers to a 15-point halftime lead, but came with a cost in the second half.

3. It was interesting that the shoving match between Aaron Gordon and LeBron James in the second quarter didn’t warrant a review. James appeared to be the aggressor after the two got tangled up and shoved Gordon above the shoulders, while the Nuggets forward had his hands in the air. That decision was among a handful that seemed to get under the Nuggets’ skin during the first half.