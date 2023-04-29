The Nuggets made a statement with a 125-107 win over the Suns in Game 1 on Saturday.

Here are three takeaways from Ball Arena:

1. The Nuggets best player in the first round retained his role in the first game of the second round. Jamal Murray, who Nikola Jokic called the best player against Minnesota, carried the Nuggets throughout. He scored 10 points in the first 5 minutes and 15 seconds and finished with a game-high 34 points, 10 of which came in the fourth.

2. A 17-point halftime lead could’ve been even bigger if Jokic got a couple of his inside shots to drop. Jokic finished the first half 5 of 14 from the field, and all of his shots came inside the arc. Jokic limited the damage by cleaning up after himself. Seven of his 14 first-half rebounds came on the offensive glass.

3. The fans at Ball Arena seem to sense something special. After providing a solid home-court advantage in the first round, the Nuggets faithful took it up a notch on Saturday night, and the home team gave them something to cheer about throughout.