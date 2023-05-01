The Nuggets protected homecourt advantage and took a 2-0 series win with a 97-87 win over the Suns in Monday’s Game 2.

Here are three takeaways from Ball Arena:

1. The Nuggets found a way to win without getting much from Jamal Murray. Murray started the fourth quarter with four points on 10 shots. Nikola Jokic picked up the scoring load, finishing with a game-high 39 points on 17 of 30 shooting to go with 16 rebounds and five assists. Devin Booker led the Suns with 35 points. Chris Paul’s groin injury, which forced him out of the game early in the third, could also change the complexion of the series as it moves to Phoenix.

2. Whether the reason was a lopsided score in Game 1 or the Avalanche’s elimination the night before, the home crowd at Ball Arena was a little slow to get going Monday. That changed in the fourth quarter thanks to a few controversial foul calls. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s back-to-back 3s put the Nuggets ahead and reenergized the crowd.

3. Game 2 wasn’t the offensive battle people expected coming into the series. After scoring 68 points in the first half of Game 1, the Nuggets had just 40 at halftime Monday and didn’t reach 68 points until the final minute of the third quarter. Denver hung around thanks to its own strong defensive effort, as the Suns had just 43 first-half points.

NUGGETS 97, SUNS 87

WHAT HAPPENED: The Nuggets used a big fourth quarter to outlast the Suns to take a crucial 2-0 lead in the second-round playoff series. The game was an offensive struggle for both teams throughout, but veteran Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made a few big 3-pointers and Murray hit some big shots down the stretch despite his worst game so far this postseason. Devin Booker led the way with 35 points for Phoenix, but Denver continued to play solid defense on Kevin Durant, who had just 24 points on 27 shots.

STAR OF THE NIGHT: For much of these playoffs, it’s been Murray carrying the load for the Nuggets in their wins. But in the Game 2 win, it was the reigning two-time MVP. With the offense looking sluggish for much of the night, it was Nikola Jokic who took notice and took over. Jokic finished with 39 points on 17-for-30 shooting.

OFF THE BENCH: Christian Braun continues to be unafraid of the moment. The rookie wing out of Kansas has the unenviable task of making life tough on Booker and Durant when he’s on the floor. He did that Monday as he was a team-high plus-15, despite scoring just two points.

UP NEXT: The series now shifts to Phoenix where the Suns went 3-1 in their first-round series against the Clippers, but the Nuggets have the momentum ahead of Game 3, which will be Friday. The game tips off at 8 pm (ESPN).

—Tyler King, The Denver Gazette