The Nuggets are a win shy from a return to the Western Conference finals after beating the Suns 118-102 in Tuesday’s Game 5.

Here are three takeaways from Ball Arena:

1. Game 5 looked a lot different than Michael Porter Jr.’s last playoff series against the Suns. Porter not only knocked down his shots, finishing 7 of 11 from the field and 5 of 8 from 3 for 19 points, but also stayed locked in on the defensive end, an issue the last time the two teams met in the playoffs in 2021. He gave the Nuggets a couple of solid defensive possessions when switched onto Devin Booker.

2. All parties involved seemed over the Nikola Jokic and Mat Ishbia incident. Michael Malone had nothing to say pregame about Jokic’s $25,000 fine from the NBA. Jokic didn’t seem bothered, either. As the Nuggets’ starting center left the court for his pregame shooting session, Jokic jokingly tossed the ball to Ishbia, and the two shared a quick handshake. Game 5 provided a new incident as Kevin Durant shoved Nikola Jokic late in the third quarter. Durant and Bruce Brown were both assessed technical fouls.

3. For all the talk about changing rotations, Nuggets coach Michael Malone stuck with his usual group for the meaningful parts of Game 5. After Jokic and Porter Jr. played the entire first quarter, Denver began the second quarter with Jamal Murray, Bruce Brown, Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green on the court together. Brown scored the first nine points for Denver’s reserves and led all bench players with 25 points. Denver finished with a 34-26 advantage in bench points, a margin that was larger before garbage time.

NUGGETS 118, SUNS 102

WHAT HAPPENED: The Nuggets remained perfect at Ball Arena in the playoffs with a Game 5 win over the Suns to move within one win of advancing to the Western Conference finals. Despite a slow start, Nikola Jokic looked like his MVP self in the third quarter, scoring 17 of his 29 points as Denver built a 21-point lead with an explosion out of halftime. Suns star Devin Booker looked human for the first time in the postseason as he went ice cold following his 19 first-half points. Booker finished with 28 points on 8-for-19 shooting on the night.

STAR OF THE NIGHT: With rough first halves from both Jokic and Jamal Murray, the Nuggets needed someone to step up and carry the scoring load, that was Michael Porter Jr. After a relatively quiet first four games of this series, Porter Jr. erupted for 14 points in the first quarter, finishing with 19 in the game.

OFF THE BENCH: After a poor two games on the road, the Nuggets got some bench production with a solid game from Bruce Brown, who had 25 points in 27 minutes and was even getting in the head of Durant, his former Nets teammate, who got a technical foul for shoving Jokic during a play stoppage in the third quarter.

UP NEXT: The series shifts to Phoenix for Game 6 Thursday, where the Nuggets will have a chance to secure a berth to the West finals vs. the Lakers or Warriors. Tipoff is 8 pm in the desert.

—Tyler King, The Denver Gazette