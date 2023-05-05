The Nuggets lost another opportunity to sweep an opponent Friday in Phoenix, losing Game 3 to the Suns 121-114.

Here are three takeaways from Footprint Center:

1. Nikola Jokic needed fewer than three quarters to make history. After grabbing his 10th rebound with more than four minutes left in the third quarter, Jokic recorded the ninth triple-double of his playoff career. That matched Wilt Chamberlain for the most in NBA history by a center. Jokic finished with 30 points, 17 rebounds and 17 assists.

2. The Nuggets did a good job of keeping Kevin Durant out of rhythm until he got going from the line. The Suns’ 6-foot-10 sniper started just 2 of 10 from the field but made 11 of his 12 free throws in the first half.

3. After having a distinct edge in home-court advantage in the first round, Nuggets fans have their work cut out for them in Round 2. Suns fans had the Footprint Center packed well before tipoff, which was delayed 10 or 15 minutes by the Celtics and 76ers game, and stayed loud throughout the Suns’ hot start.

SUNS 121, NUGGETS 114

What happened: The Nuggets shrugged off Phoenix’s first punch and led by two at the end of the first quarter. The Suns’ second punch had the Nuggets looking a little wobbly, as the hosts led by as many as 16 en route to a 67-52 halftime lead. The Nuggets erased the deficit by outscoring the Suns 36-18 to start the third but trailed by two to start the fourth. Phoenix scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter. The Nuggets closed within five with just over three minutes to play but failed to get over the hump.

What went right: Nikola Jokic made history, and Jamal Murray bounced back from a tough showing in Game 2. Jokic’s triple-double and another 30-plus point game from Murray allowed the Nuggets to keep it close, but there wasn’t enough help elsewhere to get Denver to a 3-0 series lead.

What went wrong: Devin Booker almost single handedly kept the Suns in it early. Booker scored 18 of Phoenix’s 29 first-quarter points. Booker got going with a couple of mid-range jumpers. He then hit a couple of 3s and added to his point total with a pair of transition layups. Kevin Durant got going from the line, scoring 11 of his 21 points in the first half at the line. Booker and Durant combined for 48 of Phoenix’s 67 points at halftime, nearly matching Denver’s 52.

Highlight of the night: Nikola Jokic whipped one of his signature no-look, cross-court passes to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the second quarter. Caldwell-Pope head faked his defender into the air and pulled up for a midrange jumper to make sure Jokic got the assist on his impressive pass.

Up next: Game 4 is set for Sunday evening. Tip is at 6 p.m. (TNT)