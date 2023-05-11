The Denver Nuggets advanced to the Western Conference finals for the fifth time in franchise history with a dominant 125-100 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 6. Here are three takeaways from the first road win of the series by either team:

1. The Nuggets did their coach a favor. Not only did they give Michael Malone a few days to rest his clearly-ailing voice, but they also saved him from doing much yelling on Thursday night. Denver delivered its best performance on both ends of the floor, jumping out to a 30-point halftime lead with a great defensive effort, which certainly pleased Malone, and an efficient offensive explosion. The Nuggets also dominated every hustle stat in the game — points in the paint, second-chance points and fastbreak points. Denver didn’t even need a big game from behind the arc as the team made just eight 3-pointers, but it didn’t matter with all of the points in the paint and in transition.

2. It seems like the big minutes Devin Booker played all postseason finally got to him over the last two games. Same goes for Kevin Durant, who has the highest minutes per game average of all players in the playoffs, with Booker not too far behind. The Nuggets held the star Suns duo to just 54 points in Game 5 and continued to play great defense on the pair in the close-out games. Booker and Durant struggled to hit shots they normally make, combining for 35 points on 12-for-32 shooting from the field. Only one player seemed to show up for Phoenix and that was point guard Cameron Payne, who was out of the rotation entirely until Chris Paul’s injury but was a perfect 5-for-5 from 3-point range in the first half on the way to a team-high 31 points in the game.

3. These playoffs might just belong to Nikola Jokic. The two-time MVP center was far from the reason the Nuggets were bounced quickly by the Warriors in last year’s postseason and he’s finally got a healthy and talented group around him. Of the other seven regular members of this year’s playoff rotation, only Aaron Gordon was a part of the playoff rotation last season. So far, Jokic is taking advantage of what is easily his best chance to win a championship and he was the conductor of the Nuggets’ knockout punch in Game 6. The star center had his third triple-double of the series and the 11th in his playoff career, finishing with 32 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

Nuggets 125, Suns 100

What happened: An almost perfect first half paved Denver’s path back to the Western Conference finals. The Nuggets used a 21-2 run over the final four minutes of the first quarter to lead by 18 to start the second. Denver followed up the strong start with a 37-25 advantage in the second quarter, and the Nuggets led 81-51 at halftime. The Suns started the second half strong but never threatened the lead.

What went right: The Nuggets committed just two turnovers in the first half, both of which came late in the second quarter. By that point the Nuggets had already created a big gap thanks to eight Suns turnovers before halftime. The visitors started the third quarter with a 16-0 advantage in points off turnovers. Jamal Murray had three steals in the first two quarters.

What went wrong: The Nuggets seemed to think their strong first half served as a knockout punch. The Suns shaved seven points off Denver’s lead in the first 4:16 of the third quarter. Coach Michael Malone was visibly upset when he had to take a timeout to remind his team they hadn’t won anything in the first two quarters.

Highlight of the night: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope proved he’s more than just a shooter early in Game 6. First, Caldwell-Pope tipped a pass into the back court, chased it down on the right side of the court and jumped past Devin Booker to the other side of the rim before finishing a difficult reverse layup. Caldwell-Pope worked a give-and-go with Jokic and finished through contact from Kevin Durant for Denver’s next bucket. Caldwell-Pope finished the first quarter with 17 points on seven shots.

Up next: The Nuggets await the winner of the other Western Conference semifinal between the Lakers and Warriors. The conference finals will start Tuesday in Denver. Tip at 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)