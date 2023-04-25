The Nuggets are back in the second round for the fourth time in five years after beating the Minnesota Timberwolves, 112-109, in Game 5 Tuesday.

Here are three takeaways from Ball Arena:

1. Jamal Murray saved the Nuggets from a trip to Minnesota. After scoring 16 points in the first half, Murray finished with a game-high 35 points, which helped the Nuggets stay in the game while Nikola Jokic got going after a slow start.

2. Michael Porter Jr. missed a handful of shots he typically makes in the first half, but he didn’t let that impact the other parts of his game. He rebounded and used his size to cut off an Anthony Edwards drive on the first play of the third quarter before he had scored his first point. He got on the board early in the fourth quarter with a driving dunk.

3. It appears Nuggets fans thought the series was over. Sections of the upper and lower bowl were sparsely populated at tipoff. The weather probably didn’t help, but the Nuggets could’ve used the Ball Arena crowd to serve as a sixth man during Minnesota’s 17-7 run to open the game. The arena seemed to fill throughout the first quarter and made an impact as the Nuggets mounted their comeback in the second.