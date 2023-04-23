MINNEAPOLIS • The Denver Nuggets’ dreams of a sweep came up short as the Minnesota Timberwolves won, 114-108, in overtime of Game 4 on Sunday night.

Here are 3 takeaways from Target Center:

1. Two keys to the Nuggets’ success in the first three games went the other way in Game 4. The Nuggets had won points in the paint and rebounding battles in each of the first three games. Minnesota finished with a 51-47 rebounding advantage and matched Denver’s 54 points in the paint.

2. The first half of Sunday’s game served as a good reminder of how important trust can be between coach and star player. Nikola Jokic picked up his second foul in the first four minutes of the game. Nuggets coach Michael Malone left his star center on the court for his regular first-quarter stint, which helped the Nuggets shake off their slow start. Malone also made the right call getting Jokic out of the game after he picked up his third foul with a couple of minutes left in the first half.

3. The Nuggets might not have taken the fight out of the Timberwolves, but they seemed to deplete their fans’ faith. There were plenty of open seats in the upper bowl of the Target Center, and lower bowl tickets were going for under $50 pregame.

TIMBERWOLVES 114, NUGGETS 108, OT

What happened: The Nuggets trailed by one after the opening quarter but took a four-point lead at halftime. The Timberwolves outscored the Nuggets by 10 in the third to lead by six to start the fourth. Anthony Edwards’s step-back jumper with 2:52 left made it a 12-point game only for the Nuggets to erase that deficit with a couple of 3s from Michael Porter Jr. and six more points from Jokic to tie the game with 12.7 seconds left. The Nuggets stripped Edwards just before the buzzer to set up overtime.

The Timberwolves hit three straight 3-pointers in overtime to take a five-point lead midway through the extra period. Edwards’s last three made sure Minnesota wouldn’t be swept. Edwards led the Timberwolves with 34 points.

What went right: Nikola Jokic regained his touch from 3-point range. After hitting three 3s in the first three games of the series, Jokic made three 3s in the third quarter alone. He finished regulation with five made 3s on seven attempts, including a crucial one as the Nuggets mounted their comeback in the final minutes. Jokic finished with 43 points, 11 rebounds, six assists.

What went wrong: The Nuggets started slow, scoring just three points in the first four minutes. Things got worse when Jokic picked up his second foul before the game was four minutes old. Minnesota scored the first five points and led by as many as eight in the first quarter, a missed opportunity for Denver to throw the first punch.

Highlight of the night: Sixth man Bruce Brown provided a needed spark late in the first quarter. With Nikola Jokic on the bench with two fouls, Brown swiped the ball from Kyle Anderson and raced down the court. With the explosive Anthony Edwards in hot pursuit, Brown had to finish with authority, and he did just that, throwing down a one-handed slam before Edwards could get up and contest the slam.

Up next: Game 5 is set for Tuesday in Denver. Tip is set for 7 p.m. at Ball Arena.