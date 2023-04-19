It wasn’t always pretty, but the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 122-113, in Game 2 on Wednesday night. Here are 3 takeaways from Ball Arena:

1. Jamal Murray picking up right where he left off in the playoffs. Even though the 2020 playoff bubble is more than two years old and Murray’s been through a serious injury, one could hardly tell. Murray’s clutch buckets in the final four minutes paved Denver’s path to a 2-0 series lead over Minnesota. The Murray vs. Anthony Edwards showdown was reminiscent of Murray’s matchup with Donovan Mitchell in the first-round series against Utah in the bubble. Murray finished with 40 points, while Edwards led all scorers with 41 points.

2. Aaron Gordon and foul trouble have gone together too well through two games. Denver’s versatile power forward watched most of the second quarter in Game 1 after picking up his second and third fouls in early in the period. It was worse Wednesday, as Gordon was whistled for his fifth foul with 8:31 left in the fourth quarter. He returned with five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

3. The Nuggets almost ran the Timberwolves out of the building in the first half. Denver forced seven turnovers and scored the game’s first 19 fastbreak points before Minnesota hit a transition 3 in the first half. That difference almost exactly accounted for Denver’s 64-49 lead at halftime. The Timberwolves scored 11 fast-break points in the third quarter to erase the Nuggets’ lead.