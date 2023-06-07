MIAMI - The numbers speak for themselves.

In a ‘make or miss’ league, no one in these NBA playoffs has embodied that more than the Heat. When they shoot well, they win. When they don’t, they lose.

In the 109-94 loss in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Nuggets, the Heat couldn’t have shot much worse.

Miami’s 94 points was its second-worst of the postseason, so was the 37% on field goals as a team.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo combined to score 50 points on 18-for-45 shooting, but the rest of the team was somehow worse, scoring 44 points on 47 shots. But at this point in the playoffs, it can’t all be about poor shooting and Miami knows that.

“We didn't play our best tonight,” Butler said. “I feel like we just got to come out with more energy and effort, and that's correctible. That's on us as a group. No X's and O's can fix that. So come out, dive on the floor, get loose balls, get defensive rebounds and maybe, just maybe, it would have been a different game.”

Coach Erik Spoelstra saw a similar story from the bench.

“When we lose a lot of those physical battles, the effort plays, the loose balls, the rebounding battles, that's our identity, and sometimes that can affect the flow of the rest of your game,” Spoelstra said. “That's not an excuse. I think the thing that we've proven over and over and over is we can win and find different ways to win regardless of whether we have confidence, regardless whether the ball is going in.”

Butler’s 28 points was his most in the series so far, but it still didn’t feel like the same Butler that dominated the first three rounds of the playoffs and carried this 8-seed Heat team to the Finals. His confidence never wavers, though, and he feels like the shots he’s getting are good ones and he’ll eventually have the big game everyone has been waiting him to have.

“I missed some that I normally make, along with Bam, too,” Butler said. “But we are going to continually get those. Getting two feet in the paint, if you can get a shot up, get it up. If you can't, get it out to your shooters. I think we did a good job with that. Maybe we do have to do a better job of finishing. But those are the same shots that we're going to get next game, and we are expected to take and make those.”

The rest of the Miami rotation was completely neutralized Wednesday night.

After getting big contributions from players like Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry in the Game 2 win, all of the Heat role players struggled in Game 3. In fact, only one player outside of Adebayo and Butler — Caleb Martin — finished in double figures and he had just 10 points.

What it really came down to, however, was physicality. The Nuggets dominated in the two major categories that have nothing to do with outside shooting — points in the pain and rebounding.

Miami was outrebounded by 25 and allowed a whopping 60 points in the paint.

Regardless of how well or poorly a team shoots, it’s hard to win a game like that.

“We're at our best when we're winning those battles first, so you can just check that box, the physical battles, 50/50s, ball in the air, ball on the floor,” Spoelstra said. “We win those battles, we figure everything else out along the way.”