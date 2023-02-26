In a way, the Nuggets’ acquisition of Mason Plumlee over six years ago was the clearest signal that Nikola Jokic was the present and long-term future in Denver.

Sure, the team committed to Jokic as the starter over Jusuf Nurkic a few months prior, but officially moving a fellow promising young player was the clearest sign from the front office that it was willing to do whatever it took to build the team around Jokic.

But what the Nuggets also got in return was the best backup Jokic has ever had in Plumlee.

The former first round pick out of Duke was a starter for a year and a half for the Trail Blazers before being moved to Denver, but fully embraced his role behind Jokic upon arrival.

“I love Mase,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said before Sunday’s game against the Clippers. “I felt he was a really important piece to our team here while he was in Denver. A guy that could not only play behind Nikola, but with Nikola. The IQ, the unselfishness. Mason is a pro. That guy was a big part of our culture and we miss him.”

Plumlee spent a little over three seasons with the Nuggets and the organization has been searching for his replacement ever since he signed with the Pistons following the 2020 bubble playoffs at Walt Disney World.

The team may have finally found someone it trusts the way it did Plumlee in recently acquired Thomas Bryant, but there’s a good chance Denver will see Plumlee at some point in the playoffs as he was also acquired by the Clippers at the deadline to be their backup center.

“What a great get for the Clippers,” Malone said. “He can start with Zubac being out and he’s a hell of a backup — probably the best backup center in the NBA when he’s coming off the bench. He can start for most teams. He just does whatever it takes, whatever the team needs. He’s more than willing to do that every single night.”

The Clippers may be winless this season against the Nuggets, the current top seed in the Western Conference, after Denver completed the season sweep with a 134-124 overtime win on Sunday night, but Plumlee is enjoying his new situation.

“You kinda know when you’re on a team that has a chance,” Plumlee told The Denver Gazette. “I’ve played (for) 10 years and there have been two teams that I’ve been on that I felt that way. This is one of them and I’m excited for what’s ahead of us.”

It only takes one look around the locker room to see what he’s talking about.

“We have a lot of talent on this team and it’s a great opportunity to come together and do something special,” Plumlee said.

They’ll almost certainly have to go through the Nuggets to advance to the NBA Finals or maybe even the Western Conference Finals. If anyone’s got the inside scoop (or even if there is one at all), it’s Plumlee.

“I think when guys are that good, you just have to make them inefficient,” Plumlee said. “If they’re going to score 30, you try to make it on 30 shots. If he’s gonna have 13 assists, hopefully you have to turn it into five or six turnovers. That’s how you gotta think about guys that are that good.”

Well, that plan didn’t work out so well in his first crack at Jokic on Sunday night as the two-time reigning MVP finished with 40 points on 14-for-21 shooting. But Plumlee, who had 7 points and 10 rebounds of his own, also knows better than anyone not to be surprised by what Jokic does anymore.

“For a guy that puts up such incredible numbers, he doesn’t go for the numbers,” Plumlee said. “It’s just by way of the game and playing the right way. It’s incredibly difficult to put up those numbers when you’re just playing the game.”

If there’s one positive for this most recent trip back to Denver, it’s that the Mile High City always reminds him of the first time he felt that he had a shot to win a title. It was in his final year with the Nuggets when he was a part of the team that came back from down 3-1 against the Clippers, coincidentally, to advance to the Western Conference Finals in the bubble.

“I loved my time here,” Plumlee said. “It was the best team I played for. Those are memories I’ll always keep.”