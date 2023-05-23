LOS ANGELES - The 47-year wait is over thanks to one final play made by two players who know a thing or two about patience.

Neither Jamal Murray nor Aaron Gordon was born for the first time the Nuggets played the Lakers in the 1985 Western Conference finals. They were kids in Canada and California, respectively, the second time the Lakers knocked the Nuggets out a step shy of a shot at the title in 2009, and they were not yet teammates when the Lakers, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, downed Denver in five games in 2020.

Gordon spent the first six and a half seasons toiling away in Orlando with a Magic team that never had the tools to make it out of the first round. He played in just five playoff games before requesting a trade in March 2021. Denver’s do-it-all forward honed his craft while he waited for his opportunity to play on the game’s grandest stage.

“Years and years just so you can make maybe one big shot, make one big play or have one big game or one big series. It's been a lot of work,” Gordon said.

“I'm just ecstatic to come to an organization that plays the right way and has a brand of basketball that's just fun to play, fun to be around and keeps energy in the ball.”

The Nuggets sent Gary Harris, R.J. Hampton and a first-round pick to Orlando to get the guy who’s guarded some of the best players in the game during Denver’s recent playoff runs. It didn’t take long for Gordon to realize he was part of something with potential to be special.

“It's just a great mixture. It's a great group of guys. The camaraderie is there, the chemistry is there, the talent is there, the IQ is there and the unselfishness is there. It's really a brotherhood. We really do it for the person next to us,” Gordon said.

“It's rare in this league to find a team that has a bunch of unselfish guys that buy in and really do it for the man next to them.”

Just as the new-look Nuggets were hitting their stride in the games following the Gordon trade, Murray lost his. A torn anterior cruciate ligament came at the worst time. The start of the 2020-21 season was delayed due to the pause during the previous season, and Murray’s injury happened late in that regular season. The Nuggets knew they would be without their mercurial scorer for the 2021 postseason but hoped he would return for the next one. The recovery was not as quick as hoped from a mental or physical standpoint, costing Murray the 2022 playoffs as well. He still wasn’t at his best to start this regular season but grew to trust his repaired knee. As the regular season turned to the postseason, Murray was on a mission to prove his performance in the 2020 bubble was not an anomaly.

“I had some ups and downs during the season, some sore days where I couldn't play, and those sucked,” Murray said, noting he wasn’t up to playing games on consecutive days until midway through the season.

“Every month I feel my knee get better and more solid and more consistent in the way it's going to feel. … I'm just glad I put the work in during the rehab to be able to perform and be at my best.”

Murray scored 25 points, making 10 of 14 shots inside the arc, and added five assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block in more than 43 minutes of playing time. Gordon pitched in 22 points on 14 shots, including three timely 3-pointers, to go with six rebounds, five assists and a pair of fourth-quarter blocks, including the one that ended Denver’s time in limbo.

The Lakers took a timeout down two points with four seconds left. Austin Reaves inbounded the ball from the left side of the court to James, who curled around a Rui Hachimura screen. Gordon followed James around the screen. With Gordon slightly trailing the play, Murray, originally guarding Hachimura, stepped over to offer some help. James gathered through the double team, nearly losing the ball.

“I just put two hands on it and didn't let him get off a good shot,” Murray said.

James went up with Murray to his left and Gordon between James on the basket on the right. Gordon’s hangtime was just enough to tip the shot that could’ve tied the game just before the buzzer, sealing Denver’s first trip to the NBA Finals.

“Everybody did a great job shrinking (the court). Mal tied him up down low,” Gordon said. “Then (I) got a block up top. Ballgame.”

The Nuggets franchise has waited nearly 50 years to play in the Finals. That patience pays off June 1 when the Nuggets will either host Miami or travel to Boston for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Gordon and Murray’s individual wait times have been shorter, but they’re still significant portions of their playing careers.

“The journey is not over,” Gordon said. “I'm going to continue to work.”

It’s as if their persistence during the tough times resulted in a shared perspective.

“It's been a journey. It's been nice to finally reach this point and to just be the first team in Nuggets history to do it,” Murray said. “Enjoy the moment but we've got more work to do. That's the mindset right now.”